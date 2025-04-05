Max Verstappen drops a humbling verdict on where the blame lies with the Red Bull challenger

Max Verstappen said that the responsibility of setting up the car did not lie with the driver, and that is down to Red Bull to build a better challenger that is not this difficult to drive. The F1 Japanese GP qualifying was nothing short of a masterclass by the Dutch driver, who had spent the entire race weekend working away and trying to get close to the front.

It wasn't until the final qualifying lap that Max Verstappen put up a stunning drive to secure pole position ahead of the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

While the euphoria has not yet settled in, Verstappen is not willing to look away from the main issue at hand, which is the car. The Red Bull challenger is not an easy car to drive, and many would acknowledge that McLaren is a more potent machinery this season.

Talking to the Telegraph, Max Verstappen took the opportunity to address the struggles that have been there for him throughout the season and how much effort goes into making the car work.

Stating how it's not up to the drivers to build the car, he said:

"But the whole weekend, the whole season, it's been difficult to have a normal and constant balance in the car," Verstappen said. "I'm very clear about how I think the car should be. In 2022 and 2023 it was better to drive. After that we lost our way a bit. It's not up to the drivers to build the car. We would have studied that. We have to wait and see what the engineers come up with. It's up to them." (Translated from Dutch)

Mentioning that the team had to work on improving the car setup, he added:

"We have to take steps. Do I have confidence in that? That's not what matters to me, it just has to happen. This weekend it actually didn't go at all. We had the set-up a bit better now, but in terms of driving feel it's still very difficult to get the maximum out of it. To be first then is unbelievable."

Verstappen's final qualifying lap left the entire grid stunned and even drew in praise from Fernando Alonso.

Max Verstappen cites example of Liam Lawson to explain car setup issues

Max Verstappen cited the example of Liam Lawson as well to explain his point. The Kiwi had his best qualifying session this weekend, and it was arguably because he was driving the Racing Bull instead of the senior team. There's been a marked difference in how the two cars handle and it has been evident this year.

Talking about his former teammate, Verstappen said,

"Liam feels a bit more comfortable in the Racing Bull. As I said, the problem is not the driver, it's the car. The team decides who they put in it. I'm fine with it, but we have to keep the focus on the problem and that's the car."

Max Verstappen will be starting the race alongside Lando Norris on the front row. The duo was embroiled in a lot of battles last season and is expected to engage in another fierce clash on Sunday.

