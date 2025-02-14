"Max Verstappen would do everything required of him to win": Red Bull man shares glowing praise for Dutch driver

Max Verstappen, received high praise from Red Bull senior technician Calum Nicholas. In a podcast, Nicholas said that the four-time world champion's mindset is limitless, and he will do everything in his power to achieve what he sets his eyes on.

Ad

Verstappen made his F1 debut at the age of 17 and quickly rose to fame with his extraordinary skill set and aggressive mindset. Though the Dutchman has often faced backlash for his competitive spirit, he remains unapologetic about his passion to win races and championships.

In the 2024 F1 season, he was crowned four-time world champion after beating Lando Norris in a tight championship race.

Meanwhile, senior Red Bull technician Calum Nicholas has shared insights into Verstappen's mindset behind the scenes. Talking to the High Performance podcast, he said:

Ad

Trending

"Max will do absolutely anything required to win. So in terms of the hard work, it’s sort of limitless. He will do whatever it takes. He’s made that absolutely clear."

"Whether it's about learning or understanding or time focusing on himself and his mental state, he'll do whatever it takes. It doesn’t matter what’s asked of him; he’ll find a way, and he’ll work towards making it happen," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Max Verstappen, in his 11-year-long journey in F1, has secured 63 wins, including 112 podiums and 40 pole positions. Moreover, the Dutchman also secured four back-to-back world championships from 2021 to 2024.

He guided Red Bull to an unprecedented era of dominance, especially in 2023, where they won 22 of the 23 race weekends. Moreover, in the 2024 season, the Dutch driver had to fight hard with Lando Norris to retain his title and showcased profound grit and determination.

For the upcoming season, Verstappen will team up with rookie Liam Lawson as Sergio Perez was sacked following an underwhelming season in 2024.

Ad

Max Verstappen pays tribute to dad Jos Verstappen with new helmet

Max Verstappen (Image Source: Getty)

Ahead of the 2025 F1 season, Max Verstappen has unveiled a new helmet with a simple retro design. He has drawn inspiration from his dad, Jos Verstappen, to opt for a simpler yet elegant helmet.

Ad

“This is how I started racing when I was four years old. It’s basically my dad’s design and definitely something that I’m very proud of. When I started racing, my dad’s design was something very important to me," Verstappen said.

"That was the helmet I really liked, which I was very proud to wear. I’ve tried to keep it as simple as possible, which I enjoy, with, of course, the lion on the top. Little details have changed, but in general it’s back to the roots," he added.

Jos Verstappen raced in F1 from 1994 to 2003 for many teams, including Benetton, Arrows, and Minardi. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen has already surpassed his father's legacy by winning four world championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback