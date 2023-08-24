Max Verstappen explains his retirement talk at the young age of 25 - “Why not?"

Max Verstappen is soon to be a three-time Formula One champion, and he is already talking about retiring from the sport.

Max Verstappen is cruising to his third world championship, and while he frequently spends races in the lead with his rival for second place nowhere in sight, it may surprise some that he doesn't seem bored.

The Red Bull driver has been hinting about retiring for a very long time. In a recent interview with The Athletic, he explained why he would like to retire at a very young age.

“Why not? “I’ve been doing it since (I was) four years old, so at one point, there’s a stage where it doesn’t matter anymore. The racing or your income, it doesn’t matter. I just want to have a good life outside of it and not having to worry to find the best lap time every single time,” he said.

Max Verstappen's contract with Red Bull is valid until the end of the 2028 season. But he doesn't want to walk away from racing altogether.

He has stated that he would like to start his own racing team. He thinks combining a physical team with simulation racing would be his "future".

Despite his radio rage, Max Verstappen is the "easiest" driver to work with

Blake Hinsey, Max Verstappen's former performance engineer, has stated that he quit his position as the world champion and is one of the easiest drivers to work with on the grid.

Even this season, when he appears to be cruising to race win after race victory, Verstappen has been known to be a little short on the radio with his engineers.

Despite this, Hinsey has stated that Verstappen was actually very easy to deal with, especially on race days.

In an episode of the SkySport F1 podcast, Hisney explained:

"I'll be honest, like working with him was probably one of the easiest drivers I had to work with. The communication loop was super tight."

He continued:

"A lot of it was nonverbal. I'd look through the data at night, have a chat with him, you know before he left Friday night. What do you think about this? The tools, talk with GP about the setup and that was it."

In 2016 and 2017, Hinsey worked with Max Verstappen, observing the world champion from his stint at Toro Rosso as an 18-year-old to his debut with Red Bull.