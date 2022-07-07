Max Verstappen feels Red Bull-Ferrari rivalry has 'a bit more respect' than 2021 F1 season duels with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Max Verstappen believes the level of mutual respect between Red Bull and Ferrari in the ongoing 2022 F1 season is at a higher level than what he experienced last year while taking on Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton.

Things got testy between Verstappen and Hamilton in 2021, especially after the feature race at Silverstone where the Dutchman was involved in a massive 51G crash on the opening lap.

This was followed by a double DNF for the pair at Monza before as well as some feisty encounters at Interlagos, Jeddah, and the Yas Marina Circuit, where the 2021 title was decided under controversial circumstances.

The introduction of the new regulations for 2022 and beyond has made the gap between Red Bull and Mercedes much wider this season. It has also allowed Ferrari to join the world championship conversation after their bout of mediocrity in the last two seasons.

Charles Leclerc has replaced Lewis Hamilton as Max Verstappen's primary on-track foe but the pair still seem to share a relaxed relationship off it.

In an interview with Channel 4 in the build-up to the 2022 F1 Austrian GP, Verstappen said the intensity of the rivalry with Hamilton in 2021 was boosted by the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes. The 24-year-old said:

“I don’t think necessarily it was between the drivers, it was mainly because it’s a completely different approach between the teams last year and this year, and probably there was a bit more respect between the two teams as well this year. I think that helps a lot for sure, and I’ve known Charles [Leclerc] for a longer time because we basically grew up together throughout racing and go-karting, and all the way to Formula 1.”

Verstappen, however, was quick to acknowledge that all the occurrences from 2021 are now in the past for him and Hamilton, adding:

“But I always had [and] still have a lot of respect for Lewis [Hamilton] and we always got on well, and also today, you know, as racing drivers, you know you come together but you also very quickly forget and just move on. The amount of times I’ve crashed with Charles in the past, but now we can laugh about it, so it just, you know racing drivers, they of course, look at themselves.”

"Things change quickly in F1" - Max Verstappen's 2022 F1 world title is not a forgone conclusion, according to David Coulthard

Max Verstappen does not have the 2022 F1 World Championship wrapped up just yet, according to former driver-turned-television analyst David Coulthard.

After two DNFs in the first three races of the season, Verstappen was on a roll with five wins and six podium finishes before his run came to an end with a P7 finish at the 2022 F1 British GP.

This run of good form, coupled with Ferrari's shortcomings that have hamstrung Charles Leclerc to an extent, has helped Max Verstappen build up a formidable lead in the World Drivers' Championship standings.

A successful defense of the Dutchman's 2021 championship, however, is far from a forgone conclusion, according to Coulthard. Speaking to the media in the build-up to the 2022 F1 British GP, the Briton said:

“I don’t, I really don’t I think that, you know, Ferrari, if they hadn’t had those two non-finishes, then it would have made a big difference. I think things change quickly in Formula 1. I think that the Ferrari is still fundamentally a fast car, which has obviously got reliability issues. And you know, we saw again, [Sergio] Perez had reliability issues on the [2022 F1 Canadian GP] weekend. So you know, let’s see how the season plays out. But, you know, he’s [Verstappen] on a roll, there’s no question. He’s driving beautifully. But Carlos Sainz looked pretty quick on the weekend, maybe if that had been Charles [Leclerc] up there, maybe he would have had a go, who knows.”

Heading into the 2022 F1 Austrian GP weekend, Max Verstappen leads the World Drivers' Championship standings with 181 points.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far