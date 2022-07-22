"I feel they had more dominant weekends than we did"- Max Verstappen feels Red Bull is still 'chasing' Ferrari despite a lead in 2022 F1 championship

Max Verstappen believes Red Bull are still chasing Ferrari in terms of performance in 2022 despite leading the standings for both world titles.

Ferrari's aggressive approach to developing their 2022 F1 Power Unit has been a boon and a curse for the Scuderia. While no one has been able to quite match the pace of their package, Ferrari have been plagued by major reliability issues in the 11 rounds of racing this year.

This is most evident when one compares their qualifying and race performances so far in 2022. Ferrari have seven pole positions so far, with six going to Charles Leclerc and one to Carlos Sainz. In races, however, Ferrari have more DNFs than wins in 2022. Both Leclerc and Sainz have suffered massive PU failures and are already looking at prospective penalties to come in the second half of the season.

This disadvantage of the Scuderia has in turn played to Red Bull and Max Verstappen's benefit, who have managed to steal a march in both title races. The reigning world champion has six wins to his name and leads the World Drivers' Championship standings. Meanwhile, Red Bull holds a 56-point lead over the Prancing Horse in the constructors' standings.

Despite all this being in the Dutchman's favor, Max Verstappen believes Ferrari are the dominant force in the ongoing F1 season. Speaking to the media ahead of the 2022 F1 French GP, the 24-year-old said:

“In general, I felt like at the beginning of the year we were the ones like chasing and trying to beat Ferrari. Then they had a few retirements and we of course took advantage of that, or through strategy calls. So I think overall, we, from my feeling, [are] still [doing] a bit of chasing. Of course it depends a bit on the tracks, but overall, I feel they had more dominant weekends than we [did].”

Verstappen went on to add, saying:

“After Melbourne, I thought if there is a possibility, we might be able to fight towards the end of the season back for a potential chance. And then I mean it really quickly turned around. But that also shows that it can go the other way very quickly, so we just always have to be on it. We cannot make mistakes.”

Max Verstappen feels Red Bull still need to bring updates to the RB18 to remain in title fight

Max Verstappen has stressed the need for Red Bull to keep bringing updates to the RB18 if they are to remain with a proper shot at the 2022 F1 world titles.

Speaking to the media ahead of the 2022 F1 French GP, the Dutchman admitted Red Bull cannot take things for granted with 11 rounds of racing still to go. Verstappen said:

“We still need to bring updates to the car and we need to work all the time, and it’s no guarantee. People say Red Bull has been really good in the past and bringing upgrades and development. But this year we have to show it again, because every year if you start thinking like that, then normally you fall behind, because you think you are that good. We always have to show that we are good at it and that’s we are trying to do.”

Heading into the race weekend at Le Castellet (Circuit Paul Ricard), Verstappen is in P1 in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 208 points.

