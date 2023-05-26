Max Verstappen-Fernando Alonso bromance continues: "He fought for the title only because of his driving", says the Dutchman

The Max Verstappen-Fernando Alonso bromance continues in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP as the Red Bull driver has nothing but great words for the Spaniard.

The two drivers have shared a relationship of respect ever since Alonso returned to F1 in 2021. Now, with the Spaniard driving the very competitive Aston Martin, the relationship has not changed much.

In an interview with AS, Max Verstappen said that he would love to see Fernando Alonso win. Talking about his admiration for the Spaniard, Verstappen said that what stood out for him was Alonso's time at Ferrari. Talking about the Aston Martin driver, Verstappen said:

"I know that Fernando thinks that here he has the opportunity to do it and, honestly, I would love to see Fernando win. He should have won a lot more races than he has and he should have won a lot more titles than he has. Fernando is very good."

He added:

"He is still showing it, he is 41 years old and it is crazy to see him still at this level. I have a lot of respect for Fernando. When I was younger and followed Formula 1, he no longer had the best car, in the Ferrari years, but still he fought for the title only because of his driving level, or because of how he positioned himself in the first round."

Fernando Alonso's lack of success a reflection of the dangers of F1: Max Verstappen

Touching on Fernando Alonso's lack of success and himself having a competitive car under him, Max Verstappen admitted that this is always the danger of F1. One cannot truly predict which car of which team would have the best car and more often than not, these days when a team starts winning, it's hard to stop that run.

Max Verstappen said:

"Well, they are the victories that you deserve or the ones that touch you, sometimes this happens and unfortunately for Fernando it has been like that for many years. He didn't have the car when he did have the capacity. That is the danger of Formula 1. I hope we can be in front for a long time."

It is heartening to see Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen have mutual admiration for each other but it's hard to deny that the two drivers could have a different outlook towards each other if they are involved in a championship battle. For an F1 fan, there could hardly be a bigger dream than having a championship battle that involves these two drivers.

