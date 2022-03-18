"I don't think we need a full report" - Max Verstappen on FIA's investigation into Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen claims the FIA does not need to publish a full report for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Dutchman won his maiden title on the chaotic final lap of the 2021 season finale, instigating months' worth of controversy.

The 24-year-old went head-to-head with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi. The Briton, however, lost the race despite having led from the first lap due to a late safety car. Many have shunned the safety car move by race director Michael Masi, which eventually led to him being let go from his position.

When asked by RacingNews365 if a full report of the investigation into 2021's finale is needed, Verstappen said:

“I don’t think we need a full report. Of course, every year it is good to discuss what happened in the year before and what you can do better and that’s what teams do as well - you always analyze everything you do. So, yeah, and of course, if things can be written down in an easier way or a way to understand better, the wording, then for sure.”

McLaren driver Lando Norris was asked about his thoughts on the matter next. Unlike Max Verstappen, however, the young Briton was indifferent to whether or not the reports were published. He said:

“I don’t mind seeing them or not. As long as there is a good result or a positive result going forward, then I’ll be happy.”

Charles Leclerc does not share Max Verstappen's opinion

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc gave his two cents on the Abu Dhabi matter, calling for greater transparency from the FIA. The Monegasque driver believes the sport can benefit and learn from the findings of Abu Dhabi.

When asked about his opinion on the matter, Leclerc said:

“Yeah, I think it is really important to have that transparency and for us to be able to see it. Whether I will read it, I don’t think so. It will probably be too long. But it is important to at least have the big lines and to know what is the conclusion of it and to grow from it and to manage these situations in the future.”

It is, however, still unclear whether Max Verstappen felt the way he did by virtue of having won his maiden championship in Abu Dhabi under controversial circumstances.

Meanwhile, Leclerc and Verstappen were competent throughout the first practice session of the 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, with both cars placing in the top five on medium tires.

