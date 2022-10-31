Create

"The shifts are sh*t again"- Max Verstappen rants on radio during 2022 F1 Mexican GP

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Oct 31, 2022 02:41 AM IST
F1 Grand Prix of Mexico
Max Verstappen driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Lewis Hamilton driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 30, 2022, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Max Verstappen was flustered on his radio about the shifting issues he started facing during the 2022 F1 Mexican Grand Prix. After his first pit stop, where he shifted from the softs to the mediums, the Dutchman's radio popped up revealing the gear shift issues his Red Bull RB18 started facing.

Verstappen radioed in saying:

"The shifts are ****** again!"
It's these two in the front- action again! 🤩#F1 #MexicoGP #LewisHamilton #MaxVerstappen https://t.co/zzn0O8vgx2

Max Verstappen started on pole in Mexico after pulling out from George Russell and Lewis Hamilton by the smallest margin. The race start was fine for him as both the Mercedes were on the longer but slower medium stint. He had a fantastic launch and pulled away more than a second's gap as Hamilton overtook Russell to follow the Dutchman up on P2.

Verstappen facing apparent shifting issues, hmm, a chance for Russell? Or Perez?

As his soft compound tires went the distance, he started complaining about the loss of grip. He soon revealed that his left front tire was "dead," and stopped on the next lap to put on the medium compound. When he rejoined the race, Hamilton was already leading the Grand Prix. Verstappen started chasing the leaders on the fresher tires, but soon his gearbox issues appeared. He complained about the trouble he was facing while shifting his gears.

Max Verstappen can potentially become a world record holder

The United States GP last week saw Max Verstappen clinch his 13th win of the season. This is the highest number of wins a driver has had during a season and he is now equal with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

With a few races remaining in the season, he has the potential to cross that line and become the only driver to win 14 or more races in one F1 season. A 1-stop strategy is expected from him, however, he was just told by his team that the soft stints have been working fine, stating:

"Soft stint wear life was of no concern at all."

Meanwhile, Sergio Perez also harbors hopes of winning his home Grand Prix. The highest finish he has had here was P3 last year. He qualified for P4 but has been gaining on drivers ever since.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

