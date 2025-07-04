Max Verstappen could be forced to write a 9-figure cheque for immediate release from Red Bull: Reports

Max Verstappen has been linked to a move to Mercedes over the past few race weekends, but the Dutchman is contracted to Red Bull until the end of the 2028 F1 season. Though a performance clause appears to be the sole way for him to leave the team, Sky Sports F1's Craig Slater shared that Verstappen could possibly leave the team with a buyout of his contract, which could cost upwards of $100 million.

The 27-year-old is regarded as the best driver on the F1 grid. While he has won the past four world championships, his chances of a fifth drivers' title with Red Bull have seemed grim, as the RB21 is not at the same level as the McLaren MCL39.

With the 2026 regulations lying on the horizon and Red Bull soon switching to its own powertrains, the Austrian giant is not considered to be in the best place to fight for a world championship in the coming years. That's where Mercedes entered the scene, as the German giant has openly flirted with the idea of getting the Dutchman onboard.

Moreover, with Verstappen reportedly agreeing to join the Brackley-based squad for the 2026 season, he would have to rely on some pesky clauses to get his way out of Milton Keynes. But, if he were unable to activate any performance clause, he would then have to buy out his contract, which could cost above $100 million, according to a Red Bull insider, as Slater stated on Sky Sports F1:

"The sort of internal discussion with the Red Bull hierarchy about losing Verstappen or keeping an unhappy Max Verstappen. And then also this idea which has been expressed to me from a team insider that it would cost in excess of nine figures – so £100 million plus – for Max to buy his way out of his deal."

Mercedes had aced the introduction of the turbo-hybrid engines in 2014, which helped them win eight constructors and seven drivers' world championships in the following eight years.

Mercedes' performance uncertainty will be a difficult task to judge for Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen at the qualifying for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

A regulation change seemingly resets the F1 grid, and Max Verstappen is well aware of it. However, the 2026 engine and chassis regulations might be the biggest overhaul in the history of F1, which makes it an even more daunting task.

Opening up on how looking into the future was a difficult scenario, the Dutchman said, via Formula 1:

"It's difficult in F1 to always be in the fastest car because then you have to look into the future. Who would have known that two years ago this would be the case. That is also something I don't spend a lot of focus [on]. I think the only focus that I have at the moment is just trying to improve the situation."

Max Verstappen sits third in the Drivers' standings, having amassed 155 points in the 11 race weekends held so far.

