Max Verstappen and girlfriend Kelly Piquet spend time together as the Red Bull driver enjoys the summer break

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was spotted enjoying his summer break with girlfriend Kelly Piquet. It has been a mixed first half of the 2025 season for the Dutch driver as he has been unable to consistently challenge the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the races despite pulling off extraordinary performances.

The four-time F1 world champion was able to keep up with the McLaren pair in the first eight races of the year and was within a distance of a race win in the standings. However, since the flexi wing clampdown, the 27-year-old has been unable to challenge the pair and has scored just one podium in the last five races.

Ahead of the summer break, Max Verstappen had a dismal weekend in Hungary as his RB21 was uncompetitive throughout the weekend, as he grappled with balance issues and could only manage two points in Budapest.

But in his bid to refresh himself, Verstappen was spotted enjoying his summer break with his longtime girlfriend Kelly Piquet, as was evidenced by her Instagram Story, which featured them hugging with a picturesque background.

Snapshot of Kelly Piquet's Story...Credits-Instagram

The Dutch driver has been dating Piquet for over four years and recently welcomed his first child, Lily, with the latter. The pair were a frequent sight in the F1 paddock, but Piquet has skipped attending races ever since the couple announced their pregnancy in Abu Dhabi last year.

Max Verstappen has scored 187 points from 14 races and three Sprints thus far in the 2025 season.

Max Verstappen analyzes his weekend in Hungary

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen reassured his fans that he and the Austrian team would analyze the lack of performance from the Hungarian Grand Prix and improve ahead of his home race in Zandvoort after the summer break.

As per F1.com, the 27-year-old reflected on the first half of the year and said:

"Like we always do, we will analyse everything and take learnings from the weekend to find more performance as we go into Zandvoort. Ultimately, this weekend hasn’t gone to our liking, but it is now summer break, and I can enjoy time with family and friends and not think too much about the racing side of things."

"There are many more races left, and we can look to do better after the break. We want to aim to be more consistent and always try, and even though it was a disappointing result, we will keep our heads up."

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies shared Max Verstappen's sentiments and added:

"These weekends are the ones you learn a lot from and that is what we will do. We will spend time reflecting during the break and we don’t underestimate the work ahead of us, we have many, many talented people in the Team to overcome this and we want to come back with a different level of performance after the summer break."

Max Verstappen has contributed all but seven points in Red Bull's tally in the 2025 season.

