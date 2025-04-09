Max Verstappen gives candid opinion on what makes people 'lazy' in the current world

In a rare moment, Max Verstappen has shared a candid opinion on what he thinks is wrong with the current world. The driver feels that people wanting to work from home and not from the factory/office is something that tends to make them lazy.

The concept of 'work from home' gained prominence during the pandemic when people were forced to stay indoors and not go outside because of the outbreak of COVID-19. When this happened, industries across the world started adapting to it, and employees would work from home.

This concept even percolated into the F1 industry as well and while talking to Viaplay, Max Verstappen shared his take on the current working culture. He said:

"Do you know what is a bit of the problem at the moment in the world? A lot of people, first of all, want to work from home and no longer at the factory. I think that's already a big problem because that makes you lazy. Then you're not fully occupied with what you have to do, because at home you're always more easily distracted anyway than when you're with colleagues at the factory."

He added:

"Sometimes it's nice, when you're at the factory then, to just look people in the eye. Then you can always convey a bit more information than what sometimes happens here, via a camera or a headset. I think that is sometimes very important to keep doing that - more old-school communicating."

Max Verstappen has had an encouraging start to the season in 2025. The driver has picked up a podium in the first race and won the third race of the season to find himself within a point of the championship lead.

Max Verstappen on winning the F1 Japanese GP

The Dutch driver turned heads in Suzuka when he beat the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to win the race. Max Verstappen secured pole position on Saturday with a stunning lap and then on Sunday would just manage the proceedings to pick up his fourth consecutive win at the track.

Talking about the win, the driver said (via f1technical.net):

"To win in Japan was an amazing moment for the Team and a perfect send off for Honda, who we have had such a great relationship and a lot of success with over the years. It is amazing to have four wins in a row there and was a great start to the triple header. It was a good boost for the Team and now we can hopefully go into this week with a bit more confidence."

The win was also quite significant for the Honda partnership as this was the last time Red Bull took part in the brand's home race before the two parties split up. As Max Verstappen heads to Bahrain, the driver is just one point behind Lando Norris in the championship standings.

He's won four championships in a row and is vying for a fifth title, which would equal Michael Schumacher's enviable record for the most consecutive titles.

