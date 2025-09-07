Max Verstappen gives clear verdict on McLaren's controversial team orders at Italian GP

Max Verstappen has given his verdict on McLaren's unusual team orders asking its drivers to swap positions towards the end of the Italian Grand Prix. Lando Norris was running in P2 with Oscar Piastri behind him when a lap 45 radio exchange set the stage for an unexpected controversy.

Norris' race engineer informed him that both drivers would be pitting for the soft tires, but he would pit one lap after Piastri. The Briton, who is second in the drivers' championship, agreed to the strategy as long as he wouldn't be undercut by his teammate.

It would all have gone to plan if it weren't for an unusually slow pit stop of 5.9 seconds for Lando Norris, with his front right tire-changer taking three attempts to fit the tire in place. Oscar Piastri inherited P2, but McLaren asked him to let his teammate go by to uphold the 'no undercut' promise they made to Norris.

When Max Verstappen was informed about McLaren's team order during the race, he laughed it off on team radio.

"Ha! Just because he (Norris) had a slow stop?" the Red Bull driver responded to his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase.

In the media pen after he won, the Dutchman was questioned by Viaplay about McLaren's controversial decision and why he laughed at it. Verstappen gave a crystal clear response, explaining that pit stop trouble was part of racing and no team orders were needed. His view was similar to IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin's, who condemned McLaren's decision.

"From my side.. a bad pitstop can happen, the same way an engine can break, or if you make a mistake on your own.. that is just part of racing. So yeah, I had to laugh a little that he had to give the position back. I'll leave it there," the four-time F1 champion said.

The Italian Grand Prix was a lonely race for the Top 3, who were equidistant from the drivers ahead and behind them, with barely any action among them after lap 7. Pirelli's Medium tires could've comfortably lasted the full 53 laps, but F1's mandated pit stop for a tire change brought about the McLaren debacle.

Max Verstappen celebrates Red Bull's "fantastic" race at Monza

Max Verstappen celebrates with his winner's trophy at the F1 Italian Grand Prix- Source: Getty

Max Verstappen dominated the Italian Grand Prix. He earned pole position in qualifying with a lap time of 1:18.792, the fastest lap in F1 history on average speed. The Dutchman's average of 164.466 mph was quicker than Lewis Hamilton's 2020 pole lap average of 164.267 mph.

It all came down to his decision to go against Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache and ask for less wing and, in turn, less downforce, which "luckily" worked out for him. Moreover, Verstappen's dominant performance in the race on Sunday was a masterclass.

Barring a mistake in lap 1, where he cut the first chicane to hold his lead over Lando Norris, and had to let the McLaren driver by later, the reigning F1 champion showed his trademark magic to win for the third time at Monza.

"It was a great day for us," Max Verstappen said (via F1.com). "Of course, Lap 1 was a bit unlucky, but after that we were flying and that was for me really enjoyable.

We managed the pace quite well throughout that first stint, and I think we pitted at the right time, and with the hard tyres at the end, you can push a bit more – they’re a bit more resilient. Fantastic execution by everyone from the whole team. I think the whole weekend we were on it and it’s super enjoyable to win here."

Max Verstappen called the Italian GP weekend "unbelievable." Though the Red Bull driver is still nowhere near challenging the McLarens in the 2025 drivers' championship, he keeps showing his best each race weekend.

