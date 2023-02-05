Max Verstappen gives his opinion on Lewis Hamilton's claims of him having a problem with the Briton

Contrary to Lewis Hamilton's beliefs, Max Verstappen has stated that he has “no issues with anyone” on the Formula 1 grid, including the Briton.

Verstappen and Hamilton's relationship came under scrutiny in the 2021 season, when both drivers fought hard for the Drivers' Championship. The former ended up pipping the latter on the final lap of the final race that year to clinch his maiden F1 title.

In a recent interview with the Formule 1 magazine, Hamilton stated that he respected Verstappen but cast doubts about the feeling being mutual. He said (via PlanetF1):

“People like to talk about there being problems between Max Verstappen and me. I respect him. He is a lot younger, so maybe he has a problem with me, but I am not sure about that and I actually assume not. Although I can’t speak for him.”

When Red Bull Racing launched their 2023 car, named RB19, in New York on February 3, Verstappen was asked about Hamtion's statements. The 25-year-old cast aside any talk of bad blood between himself and Hamilton.

The two-time world champion stated that they both had a good time at the all-driver dinner in November. He told reporters (via PlanetF1):

“I have no issues with anyone. We had that dinner in Abu Dhabi [to celebrate Sebastian Vettel’s career], we had a laugh with everyone, we all had a good time so that’s okay.”

Max Verstappen, in fact, recently spoke of his admiration for the seven-time world champion while naming the veteran as a title challenger in 2023.

He told Sky Sports:

“He's been one of the greatest drivers ever in the sport, so for sure if he has the car to do it, he can fight for the title again.”

Max Verstappen ‘confident’ of Red Bull's 2023 prospects despite FIA fine

Red Bull Racing are facing financial and sporting penalties for breaching the cost cap in the 2021 F1 season. Max Verstappen, though, is confident about the team's chances for the upcoming season.

The breach saw the FIA fine Red Bull $7 million and reduce the team's wind tunnel testing time. While Verstappen knows that it was a setback for his team, he remains optimistic about the side's potential. He said:

“Well, I mean, it will affect us, but how much? I don’t know yet. I’m confident that the team, and the people we have, can use that as extra motivation to try and do even better.”

