"Max Verstappen is gonna kill Brad Pitt!": Fans react to the F1 movie teaser showing the Hollywood star battling Dutchman's Red Bull

Max Verstappen was seen going wheel-to-wheel with Hollywood actor Brad Pitt in the teaser of the upcoming movie, 'F1'. Fans spotted the shot of the iconic driver and his Red Bull in the trailer and passed hilarious remarks in the comment section.

F1 fans will be treated to the Hollywood film based on the sport, which is set to release in the summer this year. The trailer for the film, co-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, was released during the recently concluded Super Bowl event. Renowned Hollywood actor Brad Pitt plays the lead in the movie and his character Sonny Hayes is seen racing for Team 'Apex'.

The movie was shot side by side during the 2024 F1 season since the crew wanted to shoot scenes on actual F1 tracks to make the movie more realistic and relatable for fans.

Meanwhile, as the trailer went on air on February 9, some scenes drew hilarious reactions from fans on social media. A few fans noted Pitt seemingly racing wheel-to-wheel with Max Verstappen in a Red Bull car and passed humorous remarks.

"MAX IS GONNA KILL BRAD PITT 😭🙏😭🙏😭🙏😭🙏😭🙏😭🙏😭🙏," a fan said.

"Clearly Max had the apex," a user also commented.

"Max is terrorizing Brad Pitt because he got bored with the current grid," a fan also said.

A fan also claimed that Esteban Ocon crashed his Alpine into Brad Pitt.

"Damn, Ocon crashed into Brad Pitt as well," a fan claimed.

"Please, the villain is Max," another fan suggested.

"Let’s hope there’s no swearing in the film, wouldn’t want Ben Sulayem to get upset," a user took a dig.

The 'F1' movie will also star Damson Idris in the supporting role. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, with Pitt and Hamilton being co-producers. The British driver has reportedly been keenly involved in the making of the movie to ensure its authenticity.

Max Verstappen passes hilarious comment on Super Bowl

Max Verstappen [Image Source: Getty]

The sporting world was abuzz on February 9 as Super Bowl 2025 was played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The latter dominated the former with a 40-22 scoreline to clinch their second title.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen, during his livestream, passed a hilarious joke on the Super Bowl. When a friend asked him about the meaning of the Super Bowl, he said:

"That’s what you eat out (of)."

His friends burst into laughter and appreciated Verstappen's humor.

Meanwhile, Verstappen will be seen in action soon, as the countdown for the 2025 season has begun. Red Bull's 2025 season challenger, RB21, will debut on the track during the filming day in Bahrain on February 25.

From February 26-28, pre-season testing will begin in Bahrain. This year, the season will begin in Australia on March 16 and will have a record 24 Grand Prixs on the calendar.

