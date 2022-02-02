“No bad blood” – Max Verstappen doesn’t hold grudges against FIA stewards for F1 2021 season penalties

Max Verstappen has revealed there is 'no bad blood' between him and the FIA stewards for all the penalties accrued by the Dutchman over the course of 2021.

The 24-year-old sat down for an interview with Motorsport-Total.com where he discussed his prickly relationship with the stewards during the 2021 season. He said:

“Overall, I had a really good relationship with the stewards, even when I saw them. There is no bad blood there. There are always things, for example, we are also looking at how we can improve as a team for next season. It’s quite natural to look at everything.”

Verstappen was the second-most penalized driver on the grid in 2021. Despite winning his maiden world title, the Dutchman racked up seven penalty points. His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez also had seven for the season.

Max Verstappen was also asked about Michael Masi's controversial decision to allow only five lapped cars between him and Lewis Hamilton to unlap themselves during the season finale. The Dutchman believes there should not be a point of controversy as precedent for that had been set earlier in the campaign.

Verstappen pointed out the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where Haas driver Nikita Mazepin was the only car to be allowed to unlap itself while the Safety Car was out dealing with a Lance Stroll crash. He said:

“In Baku... it was the same with (Nikita) Mazepin. For me, it was completely normal what happened. Maybe people don’t remember it, but it has happened before. They have done it before.”

Max Verstappen 'stronger' than Sebastian Vettel, as per Dr. Helmut Marko

Dr. Helmut Marko believes Max Verstappen is 'stronger' than four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Marko is currently an advisor to Christian Horner and the Red Bull team. He is also the person in charge of the team's prestigious junior program.

The veteran Austrian compared Verstappen to Red Bull's only other world champion apart from the Dutchman during an interview with ServusTV. He said:

“Without a doubt, Max (Verstappen) is stronger. He doesn’t need a warm-up (lap). If it rains somewhere, the others do five or eight laps. Then Max goes out and sets the fastest time on the first lap.”

Vettel won four consecutive world titles with an all-conquering Red Bull side between 2010 and 2013. It remains to be seen if Verstappen can emulate the German in that regard.

Verstappen revealed a new helmet design for his title defense in 2022. He also plans to run the #1 on his car, as is the right of a reigning world champion.

