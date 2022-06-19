Max Verstappen 'had the right calls' on the way to secure pole position for 2022 F1 Canadian GP

Max Verstappen secured his second pole position of the season at the 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix this Saturday, becoming the fourth different pole sitter at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve since 2007.

In a post-qualifying media interaction, the 24-year-old admitted that the "right calls" made with the team significantly helped him in setting the fastest pace comfortably ahead of Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz. Verstappen said:

“I think today with the tricky conditions we stayed calm, we didn’t make mistakes and we had the right calls in Q3. I’m super happy to get pole position and to be back in Montreal. It’s great to see all of the fans.”

Max Verstappen currently leads the drivers' standings with 150 points to his name.

Max Verstappen claims FIA's technical directive for porpoising is not the right solution

Unlike other drivers on the grid, reigning world champion Max Verstappen was not necessarily thrilled about the FIA's decision to intervene with regards to the porpoising issues faced by the 2022 F1 cars.

Admitting that such issues should ideally be addressed and tackled by each team respectively, Verstappen spoke in the drivers' press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 Canadian GP, saying:

“Yeah, you know, for me, regardless if it’s going to help us or work against us, I think always these rule changes in the middle of the year, I don’t think it’s correct. Of course, I understand the safety part of it but I think if you talk to every engineer and in the paddock, if you raise your car, you will have less issues anyway.”

The reigning world champion then went on to add, saying:

“But of course, naturally think ourselves but also the team, you know, you’re going to try to find the limit of what you can cope with, your body itself, for performance, but I don’t think it’s correct that now they have to intervene and start applying these kind of rules that if you can’t deal with the porpoising that you have to go up on ride height, because it is very simple: just go up on ride height and you won’t have these issues. So makes it a little bit complicated. I think it will also be very hard to police in a way. But we’ll see.”

Mercedes seemed to be more affected by the porpoising issues than any other team on the grid, with Lewis Hamilton facing particularly worrying physical pain, especially at the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP last weekend.

