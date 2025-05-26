"Max Verstappen wouldn't have": F1 fans troll Kyle Larson after dismal Indy500 run

F1 fans were left reeling after NASCAR superstar Kyle Larson crashed out in the Indy 500 and referred to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion raced in the iconic Indy 500 for the second time and was doing double duty, as he also competed in the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte later in the day.

Ad

On the other hand, Verstappen drove in the Monaco Grand Prix on the same day, an epic day for motorsport. The Indy 500 and the Monaco GP are part of the 'Triple Crown' of motorsport alongside the 24 Hours of Le Mans and are hosted on the same day each year.

While the four-time F1 world champion finished P4 in the Principality to bring home important points for himself and the Austrian team, it was a disastrous day for Larson, as he crashed out of the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600.

Ad

Trending

The Hendrick Motorsports driver, considered one of the best in road car racing, attempted to become the fifth driver to win the double. However, for a second successive year, his hopes were dashed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

F1 fans, though, showed no mercy toward the 32-year-old and trolled him on X. One fan referred to his previous comments of comparing himself to Verstappen last year, saying:

"Max Verstappen wouldn't have."

Blake @@brrake Max Verstappen wouldn't have.

Ad

"Kyle "better than Max Verstappen" larson uno there are nascar fans out there that actually think he is performing in an F1 car."

Zuka @@zuka91729997 kyle "better than max verstappen" larson uno there are nascar fans out there that actually think he is performing in an f1 car

Ad

Here are some more reactions:

"Warra spin from Kyle Larson, the greatest driver in the world. Better than Max Verstappen," said a fan.

"Kyle Larson: "I'm the best driver in the world I can beat Max Verstappen" Everyone: "Sure grandpa let's teach you how to turn left first," wrote another.

"Ever since Kyle Larson has tried to convince the world that he's better than Verstappen, I've only read about him crashing... It's given me a good laugh ngl," claimed another.

Ad

"This the same Kyle Larson that said he was a better driver than Verstappen??" reacted another.

Kyle Larson had previously claimed that he was a better all-around driver than Verstappen and believed that he would get the better of the latter in every racing category, apart from open-wheel racing.

Max Verstappen comments on his P4 finish in the Monaco GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he did not have an "exciting" Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, as he stayed out till the last lap to make his second mandated pit stop.

Ad

As per F1.com, the 27-year-old reflected:

“It wasn’t the most exciting race for me today. At the end we stayed out waiting as I had a huge gap behind me, so was free to do what we wanted with our final pit stop. We did everything right and there wasn’t much more we could have done to change the result."

The Dutchman sits in P3 in the driver's standings, 25 points behind leader Oscar Piastri and 22 points behind Lando Norris in P2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More