Max Verstappen held back 'lot of swear words' after 11-second pit stop at 2022 F1 US GP 

Max Verstappen expressed his disappointment over the 11-second pit stop that cost him the lead at the US Grand Prix in Austin. The Dutch driver had to battle his way back to victory and felt that the Circuit of the Americas track layout enabled him to surge through the field easily.

Describing the feelings over the prolonged pit stop, the reigning champion said in a post-race press conference:

“[I held back] A lot of swear words. I was very upset. But immediately when you press the pit limiter off you have to keep your head down and go for it. But it wasn't made easy. But luckily this track is amazing to race at as well. So it's not like some other tracks where then your race is over. This is a proper racetrack where you can pass...It's a good track.”

The Dutchman added that the layout of the Austin circuit made it easier for him to surge through the field after his long pit-stop. At the Circuit of the Americas, the Dutchman dropped far outside the top 5 and had to battle his way to the top to claim victory. He finished five seconds ahead as he crossed the finish line.

Max Verstappen revealed that the team chose his tires for the final stint

Although a lot of degradation was expected on the medium tires in the final stint of the race, Max Verstappen was able to manage his tires towards the end of the race. The Dutchman revealed that he was given a choice but the team decided to opt for the medium compound.

Explaining his tire choice in the race, the Red Bull driver said:

“They kept asking me throughout the race what I thought between the tyres? And yeah, I think through my feedback I guess they chose the Medium. And I think it was right. I don't think at the end of the day, it would have mattered a lot, because I think we were quick on the Medium and the Hard. But the Medium just lasted long enough to the end.”

With a lot of overtaking to do, the Dutchman had to battle both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages of the race. The Mercedes was on a fresher set of hard tires and Ferrari were on similar tires. Despite this, Max Verstappen not only managed to pass both cars but also kept them at bay throughout the final stages of the race.

