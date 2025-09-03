“Max Verstappen has been my idol”: Gabriel Bortoleto reacts to a recorded message from his hero

Gabriel Bortoleto shared his thoughts about his hero, Max Verstappen, after the Red Bull driver had a recorded message for him. Speaking in a recent interview, Bortoleto revealed that he shares an amicable relationship with the four-time world champion and receives expert tips.

In a recently surfaced video on X, Verstappen shared a message for Bortoleto, the rookie driver in Kick Sauber. Sharing his thoughts and the relationship he shares with the Brazilian driver, here's what he said:

"He [Bortoleto] is a good kid. I like him a lot. He is very down to earth. He just focuses on his racing you know, and even in Monaco you know, he has a stimulator. We drive kart a lot together and also and yeah I'm very happy for him, he's made it to Formula 1, and he's doing very well and for sure he has a very bright future, ahead of him."

As the video got over, Bortoleto was asked to share his reaction. Speaking about his bonding with the Red Bull man, here's what he stated:

"It means a lot, especially coming from him. You know, Max [Verstappen] has been my idol alive. You know Senna obviously has been the guy, but I've never seen him racing. But Max has been the young guy that's breaking the system completely you know. Young in Formula 1, and aggressive, winning races, you know.

"Like yesterday, we were driving in the sim in Spa and he was like "Gabi, in this corner you need to be careful in the race because of this". So he explained me a lot of stuffs, and it's always great to have someone that have been in your situation many times and helping you," he further added.

Notably, Max Verstappen and Gabriel Bortoleto share a good relationship, and their bonding extends to their rooms, playing in the simulator. Besides racing in F1, the duo often takes to the simulator and plays racing games. Recently, they played Call of Duty, a globally renowned shooting game, together.

Bortoleto joined Kick Sauber as he replaced outgoing Zhou Guanyu from China. He joined Nico Hulkenberg, who arrived from Haas, and replaced Valtteri Bottas.

Currently, he is in P18 in the Drivers' Championship with 14 points after 15 races, and three Sprints. His teammate, Hulkenberg, is in P9 with 37 points, as Kick Sauber is in P8 with 51 points.

Max Verstappen on his future title chances: "Not win a championship again"

Max Verstappen is well aware of the fact that he might not win another championship in the future. The Dutchman, who has four titles to his name, is not the championship favorite anymore and stated that he is happy with what he has achieved so far.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort in Zandvoort, Netherlands - Source: Getty

"I think this has already been more than I could have ever dream of, you know, back in the day," Verstappen said. "So, of course, I'm very happy and proud of what I have achieved so far and you never know, maybe you will not win a championship again. That's something that can happen, but it's not really on my mind."

Currently, Max Verstappen is in P3 in the Driver's Standings with 205 points. He is trailing the McLaren drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, by 104 and 70 points, and does not look favorite to win the championship this year.

