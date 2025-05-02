Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet announce the birth of their first child together

Max Verstappen has announced the birth of his first child, Lily, via instagram on Friday. The Dutch driver has become a father for the first time, as his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, has given birth to their baby girl, as he also announces the name of the baby on Friday.

Max Verstappen had missed the media day ahead of the Miami Grand Prix on Thursday (May 1) to be together with his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, who was reported to be awaiting the birth of their child. The couple first announced the pregnancy in December 2024.

Verstappen posted a couple of adorable photographs via his social media on Thursday, in which the baby could be seen holding Piquet's finger. The 27-year-old also added an image in which the couple could be seen together post the birth of their first child together.

"Welcome to the world, sweet Lily 🌸 Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much 💗"

As previously mentioned, Verstappen and Piquet first announced that the latter was pregnant in December last year, as it came right before last season's final race at Abu Dhabi. It had also been speculated in the media that the couple were set to have a girl, which has now been confirmed.

Verstappen and Piquet have been together since 2020, right after the latter's relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat ended at the end of 2019. Piquet also has a daughter together with Kvyat, named Penelope.

Verstappen and Piquet, together with Penelope, and now their newborn, reside in Monaco. Piquet is the daughter of the legendary F1 driver Nelson Piquet, and is a model and writer by profession.

Lewis Hamilton congratulates Max Verstappen for the birth of his child

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton shared his wholesome feelings, as he was asked to comment about Max Verstappen having his first child during Thursday's press conference in Miami. The Briton congratulated his rival, and mentioned that child birth is a 'special thing'.

Speaking about the most recent update in Verstappen's personal life, Hamilton made his feelings known about the Dutch driver's newborn.

"It is such a special thing, I spoke to him briefly in Saudi Arabia and saw how excited he was, and a big congratulations to him," said Hamilton. [via Racing News 365]

After missing media day in Miami, Verstappen is all set to attend the rest of the weekend in Florida, as the reigning world champion prepares to take the fight to the McLarens once again this weekend. The driver is currently sat in P3 in the Drivers' championship, only 12 points behind leader Oscar Piastri, and only 2 points behind Lando Norris in second.

