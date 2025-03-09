Max Verstappen and Lando Norris' close friend Martin Garrix shares post with Indian superstar Arijit Singh

F1 drivers Max Verstappen and Lando Norris' close friend Martin Garrix shared a video on social media featuring mega Indian singing star Arijit Singh. Garrix is on tour in India and visited Arijit in his hometown of Kolkata for a music collaboration.

Garrix is a renowned DJ who earned global popularity for his unique music. He is currently touring India with a show scheduled in Mumbai for March 14 as the country celebrates the festival of Holi.

Before the concert, Garrix made a trip to the city of Kolkata to visit superstar singer Arijit Singh. In a video shared on the social media platform Instagram, the DJ is seen taking a boat ride to reach Arijit's music studio.

He further revealed that he spent four days with the singer to create a song as the duo announced a big collaboration project, sparking excitement among Indian fans.

"Visiting @arijitsingh in his hometown was so, so so special.. one of the best experiences I’ve had 🇮🇳❤️," Garrix said in the caption.

Garrix, a globally recognized DJ, is close with Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. His friendship with Verstappen began in 2024 when the duo bumped into each other in Ibiza during the holiday season.

With similar personalities, the duo hit it off instantly as Garrix attended the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix to support the Dutch driver. His presence proved lucky for the Red Bull driver as he won his fourth world championship.

Meanwhile, Garrix also shares a close bond with Norris. The duo partied together at Koningsdag (King’s Day) in Amsterdam last season. The trip, however, didn't end well for Norris as he broke his nose. As Garrix revealed later, the McLaren driver used a broken glass, which resulted in injuries to his nose.

How did Max Verstappen meet Martin Garrix?

DJ Martin Garrix with F1 driver Max Verstappen (Image Source: Getty)

Max Verstappen has a very close inner circle, including famous DJ Martin Garrix. Their friendship was unexpected as the Dutch driver felt an instant connection, despite the two having opposite professional careers.

Talking to Formula 1, Verstappen opened up on his first meeting with Garrix and said:

"In 2014 I received the Young Talent Award at the NOCNSF sports gala. Martijn presented the award to me virtually, but it was completely a mess at that time because I was in a taxi in England with the Red Bull team, and the live connection kept dropping out haha!"

He added:

"After that we had a little contact, and I spontaneously met him on holiday in Ibiza. And we actually just clicked well. He is also quite normal, just like me, without any strange things or situations."

In the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Garrix partied with Verstappen as they celebrated the latter's fourth world champion title victory.

