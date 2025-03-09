Max Verstappen's friend Martin Garrix unveils mega collaboration with Indian superstar Arijit Singh 

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen's close friend and popular DJ Martin Garrix is set to collaborate with Indian singing superstar Arijit Singh. The duo will release a song soon and made the announcement of the same on social media.

Verstappen, a prominent F1 personality, was crowned a four-time world champion last season. As a popular sporting face, his inner circle includes some of the world's biggest celebrities.

Verstappen, meanwhile, found a new friend in popular DJ Martin Garrix. The duo reportedly met in Ibiza last year during holidays and had an instant connection. The friendship further grew stronger during their trip to Saint-Tropez in 2024.

During his interview with formule1.nl, he explained that Martin and he share similar personalities. Despite having successful careers, they like to enjoy a humble life.

Meanwhile, Martin Garrix is set to woo the Indian fans with a mega collaboration with one of the country's biggest singing superstars, Arijit Singh. The duo released a clip on social media, featuring glimpses of their upcoming song.

"Angels For Each Other together with @arijitsingh will be yours soon.. ❤️❤️," Garrix said in the caption.

The world-famous DJ is currently on a tour of India. He is scheduled to host a concert at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the occasion of the Holi Festival on March 14. He has previously done many concerts in India and holds a special fanbase among Indian fans.

Arijit Singh, meanwhile, is widely regarded as the best Indian singer of the modern-day generation. His soulful renditions are quite popular on the internet. With Martin Garrix, he will likely explore the English genre. Their collaboration will bring two worlds together, and fans are excited to witness the same.

Martin Garrix celebrated Max Verstappen's fourth title win in Las Vegas

DJ Martin Garrix [L] with F1 driver Max Verstappen [R] (Image Source: Getty)

DJ Martin Garrix made a special appearance at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix to support his dear friend, Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver, meanwhile, clinched his fourth title in Vegas, finishing ahead of his rival Lando Norris at P5.

After the race, the points difference between Verstappen and Norris went over 60, and with only two races (Qatar and Abu Dhabi) left on the calendar, Norris was mathematically ruled out of the championship race.

Meanwhile, Verstappen hosted a party in the city of Las Vegas to celebrate his fourth championship victory. His dear friend Martin Garrix also attended the celebration and shared images of the wild party on Instagram.

In his photo dump, Max Verstappen appeared drunk, and fans humorously reacted to the pictures on social media.

The 2024 F1 season was a challenging ride for Verstappen as McLaren fought Red Bull vigorously in the second half of the season. Despite Red Bull losing the constructors championship to McLaren, the Dutchman secured his drivers title.

