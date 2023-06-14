Max Verstappen lays down the condition for him to drive for Ferrari in the future

Max Verstappen feels that the only way he would ever drive for Ferrari is if the team had the fastest car on the grid.

The Dutch driver has been a revelation in F1 and has taken over the baton as the benchmark in the sport. Over the last couple of years, he's shown a level of maturity and dominance that supersedes even the previously dominant entities.

Max Verstappen is on a path to being a triple world champion by the end of the season and for him, the most important thing is his ability to get better season after season.

However with all of this success, one question lingers and that tends to be the question of whether he would ever be interested in leaving Red Bull and joining Ferrari, just like his predecessor Sebastian Vettel did?

When asked about this in an interview with Sky Sports, Max Verstappen replied that his primary focus was being in the fastest car. If Ferrari had it, he would be fine with going to that team.

“People always ask me if I have a dream team. I know Ferrari has an amazing history in Formula 1 and is an amazing team to race for, but I always said to myself I just want to be in the fastest car. I had to wait a few years to be in the fastest car and now we do have the fastest car and that is a great feeling," he said.

“At this stage, if it happens, it happens but I’m very happy where I am and for me personally, the desire of having to drive for one particular team at all costs, no," the Dutchman added.

LeMans racer backs a future Max Verstappen to Ferrari move

LeMans racer Richard Bradley also touched on this and felt that Max Verstappen was going to end up at Ferrari in a couple of years.

He told On Track GP:

"I think that Max is going to end up at Ferrari in a couple of years. It wouldn’t surprise me, I think especially if he keeps on winning titles and he starts to get complacent, and people start saying ‘oh, is he the greatest of all time?’ Max is the sort of guy that goes ‘okay, well I’ll do what Schumacher did: I’ll take Ferrari from not being in the position to win, to make them World Champions’."

Verstappen's current contract with Red Bull runs until the end of the 2028 F1 season. But as is often said in the sport, if the parties agree, a decision could be made either way.

