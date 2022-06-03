Max Verstappen should 'learn a few things from his teammate' Sergio Perez, says Ralf Schumacher

Max Verstappen lost out to his teammate Sergio Perez at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP for the first time since the two got together last season. Perez out-qualified Verstappen at the Principality and was able to score a win while the Dutchman could not do better than 3rd in the race.

Following the race, Perez impressed everyone with his performance. Within a few days, it was announced that the Mexican will continue to be part of the Red Bull family for the next two years.

Sergio Pérez



¡Gracias por toda la confianza y por hacerme parte de esta familia hasta 2024! ¡Vamooos! Thank you for all the trust and for making me part of this family for two more years!

Writing about the race in his latest Sky F1 column, Ralf Schumacher mentioned his surprise at Sergio Perez's weekend where he was able to maintain Max Verstappen-like consistency and score the win. The German also felt that the reigning world champion needed to learn a thing or two from his teammate as there were certain areas that could be worked on.

Schumacher stated:

“I don’t think Sergio [Perez] will end up showing the consistency that Max Verstappen has. But, in Monaco, he was the better driver all weekend. Max should take this as an opportunity to learn a few things from his teammate. Max has a very aggressive driving style. In the past, he got along very well with the heavier cars. The new concept of the vehicles, on the other hand, suits Sergio more. As a driver who is very good at protecting the tyres, he can get more out of the car. Therefore, Max should try to adapt Sergio’s driving style in certain sections of the route and drive a little more slowly into one or the other corner.”

Max Verstappen leads the championship by 9 points over Charles Leclerc

Max Verstappen



P3️⃣ is all in all a good result for us after a bit of a difficult weekend. So I'm happy with that. A great strategy by the team gave us the opportunity to get this double podium, congrats everybody on such a good Sunday

Max Verstappen now holds a 9-point championship lead over Charles Leclerc after two compromised races for the Ferrari driver. Leclerc was on his way to consolidating the championship lead in Barcelona when the power unit gave up on him.

At the Monaco GP, the Ferrari driver did almost everything right, securing pole position on Saturday and building a commanding lead at the start in treacherous conditions. As it turned out, however, Leclerc had his race ruined by an erroneous pit strategy by the team and ended up behind Verstappen in the race, which helped the Red Bull driver further his lead in the championship.

