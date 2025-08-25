Max Verstappen led Red Bull predicted for a steep downfall by former F1 driver

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have dominated F1 since the 2022 regulations were introduced. Before that, Sebastian Vettel during the early 2010s won four consecutive F1 titles with Red Bull. However, the team has been on a downward trajectory since the start of the 2025 season, with former F1 driver Riccardo Patrese predicting a steep downfall for the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Max Verstappen won four consecutive titles from 2021 to 2024. However, midway through 2024, McLaren caught up to Red Bull in the performance index. Yet, Verstappen was able to make his early-season lead count and won the title.

Coming into the 2025 season, McLaren leapfrogged Red Bull in the performance index and has been the dominant force. Red Bull, which won 21 out of the 22 races in 2023 and dominated, now arguably has the fourth fastest car, with the second driver struggling more than ever.

While Max Verstappen has confirmed his stay with the team for the 2026 season, he was spotted with Toto Wolff on a yacht during the summer break, and might be on his way to Mercedes for the future. The Milton Keynes-based team has also experienced the departure of multiple senior figures in the team.

Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, and Helmut Marko were the three pillars who made Red Bull the team they are. Newey left the team last year following the power struggle, and Horner was fired earlier this year in July.

Former F1 driver Riccardo Patrese came out and predicted a steep downfall for Red Bull while keeping all these factors in mind. He said,

“I think that Red Bull is off. They cannot come back. Why should they? From my point of view, they don’t come back. If they don't have the right person, any team can drop away, and they cannot go to the top.” (via Megacasinolist)

Patrese then gave Ferrari’s example of how the team fell apart after Michael Schumacher, Jean Todt, and Ross Brawn left the team, and haven’t won a championship since. He then added,

“I think Red Bull is going to be like this. No more Horner, Newey, Wheatley, so at the end of the day, they are going backwards. Maybe next year they will survive because they have Verstappen, maybe with one win, then a podium, then another podium, then a fifth place. But then, when Verstappen leaves, forget it.”

Max Verstappen on Red Bull requiring a ‘slight rebuild’ amid the recent performance slump

Max Verstappen, who set the benchmark in the Red Bull for the last few years, is currently facing a setback along with the team. The Dutchman came out recently and suggested that the team needs a ‘slight rebuild’ in light of the recent performance slump. Detailing the same, he said,

“The team has gone from of course winning championships before I arrived, to when I arrived, a bit through a rebuilding phase, and then we really hit the peak again of winning championships.”

"Now I feel like [it's] slight rebuilding. We're still of course a very strong team, but I do think that to make again a step up, there's slight rebuilding or restructuring maybe, and understanding a little bit more what's going on, and that of course takes a little bit of time, but hopefully not too much time,” added Max Verstappen

The Red Bull driver currently sits P3 in the F1 standings but is nearly 100 points away from the championship leader.

