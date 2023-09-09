Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton? Former F1 champion answers who he would be “more fearful going up against”

Former Formula 1 champion Jenson Button has expressed that he would be "more fearful" going head-to-head with Max Verstappen than Lewis Hamilton. Button's insights come in response to recent comments made by Hamilton, who stated that all of his previous teammates have proven stronger than Verstappen throughout their respective F1 careers.

Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button, who were teammates at McLaren from 2010 to 2012, enjoyed a closely contested rivalry, with Button outscoring his illustrious counterpart over the course of three seasons.

While both Hamilton and Max Verstappen have demonstrated exceptional prowess behind the wheel, Button's perspective sheds light on the unique challenges posed by each driver's distinctive style.

In an interview with Sky Sports News, Button remarked:

"I think Lewis has had some very tough teammates, he's had world champions as teammates, whereas Max hasn't.. But, I would be more fearful going up against Max in the same car."

Explaining the reasoning behind his assertion, Jenson Button elaborated:

"I think it is because the car is designed around his [Verstappen's] style, or he can drive a car that Adrian Newey gives him."

He continued:

"Adrian Newey gives him a car that says 'this is the quickest car in the world.'"

Jenson Button hopes for a tougher competition between Max Verstappen and two top F1 drivers

Button went on to emphasize Max Verstappen's adaptability and skill in mastering the intricacies of his racing machine.

He said:

"And Max is like 'right, I have to drive how you made this car and I need to drive it as good as I can'. I think he's very good at that and I think a lot of drivers struggle to compete with that."

In Button's estimation, the trio of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and Fernando Alonso represent the pinnacle of Formula 1 talent.

He expressed a longing for heightened competition among these luminaries at the forefront of the sport.

Button added:

"I wish there was more competition at the front between Max, Lewis and Fernando. Those are the three that stand out for me."

In the current landscape of Formula 1, Button acknowledged the prominence of technology as a decisive factor in racing success.

He commended Red Bull Racing for their exceptional performance, acknowledging their superior execution in the ongoing technological race.

He continued:

"But it's not the way in F1. It's a technology race and Red Bull, fair play to them, they are doing a better job right now."

As the 2023 Formula 1 season continues to unfold, the Verstappen-Hamilton rivalry continues to be among the most gripping narratives among F1 fans.