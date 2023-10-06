Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell give their take on Andretti joining F1 as the 11th team on the grid

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and several other drivers shared their own views on Mario Andretti's upcoming F1 team getting a green light from the FIA. Although F1 seniors have still not given a nod to the American outfit, the FIA accepting the team is a massive step for it.

Verstappen initially stated how Andretti joining the F1 grid would be great for drivers as two more will have the opportunity to join F1. However, he also understands how matters can become difficult for other teams.

“Everything I've seen so far, plus I think the partners they have and the name, they have shown they are a professional team. It would be I think nice, because I think it gives more opportunities for the drivers' side. But I can understand from the team's side, they don't want it. It's a tricky one, it's a tough one,” Verstappen told the media (via RaceFans).

Expand Tweet

Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, was quite supportive of a new team being added to the grid. The Brit always felt that there should be more cars on the grid, which opens up opportunities for more jobs in the sport and more options for current and future drivers.

“I’ve always felt that there wasn’t enough cars on the grid. So, whilst there will definitely be people who won’t be happy for me to be so supportive of it, I think it’s great. It’s an opportunity for more jobs, another two seats are available for a potential female driver to come through. It opens up more possibilities, and I think it’ll be exciting for the race,” said Hamilton (via RaceFans).

Expand Tweet

Although George Russell was neutral on the fact that Andretti's team was getting added to F1, he only emphasized that it had enough quality to be in F1.

“Formula 1’s the pinnacle, and we want to see quality competition. So I’m not for, I’m not against, but definitely if there were to be an extra team, it’s got to be a quality outfit, one that can add to the sport....But we’ve got to have quality over quantity. But as I said I don’t feel strongly,” said George Russell (via RaceFans).

FIA president on how and why the Andretti F1 team got approved by them

The FIA recently approved Andretti's F1 team to be part of the F1 grid. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem explained that as Andretti Formual Racing LLC's application complied with the Expression of Interests application requirements, they proceeded to the next stage of the process.

"The FIA is obliged to approve applications that comply with the Expressions of Interests application requirements and we have adhered to that procedure in deciding that Andretti Formula Racing LLC’s application would proceed to the next stage of the application process. In taking that decision, the FIA is acting in accordance with EU directives on motor sport participation and development," he elaborated.

Expand Tweet

This is massive news for the sport as the American team was trying everything to get into F1 as an 11th contender.