Max Verstappen likes friend Martin Garrix's post featuring Lando Norris and Gabriel Bortoleto

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has liked his friend and DJ Martin Garrix's post on social media, which featured fellow F1 drivers Lando Norris and Gabriel Bortoleto. The F1 drivers are recharging their batteries and enjoying their summer break after a grueling first half of the 2025 season, which consisted of 14 races and three Sprints in over five months.While Verstappen has chosen to spend his time on his yacht with his family and friends in Portugal, other drivers like Norris and Bortoleto have been out and about and have been more public about their sightings. Garrix, a popular Dutch DJ, is close friends with Max Verstappen and Lando Norris and has often been spotted supporting the pair on F1 weekends.In a recent post on the social media platform Instagram, the 29-year-old shared a series of pictures of his life, which featured Norris and Bortoleto attending one of his shows. He wrote in the caption:&quot;4 shows in 4 days 🤯🔥❤️.. Thank you! Yes! Thank you! Thank you! That was so fun.. ❤️❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough Max Verstappen was not present at Garrix's shows, he liked the post featuring the two drivers.Snapshot of Max Verstappen liking the post...Credits-InstagramLando Norris and Martin Garrix have often been spotted partying over the last couple of years, with some of their hangouts leading to the former injuring himself in the process.While appearing on Virgin Radio Dubai, the popular DJ was asked about the McLaren driver injuring his nose ahead of the 2024 Miami GP, to which he replied:“There was a glass that was broken on the boat and we were partying all the time and he took a sip from the glass, and the upper part gave him a small cut on his nose. But because of where he cut himself, it was bleeding a lot.&quot;Everyone thought I broke his nose or something, which was not what happened. We had bandaids to put on the nose but very quickly he turned into like a mummy and then someone took a photo, and that photo went viral.&quot;While Martin Garrix's friendship with Lando Norris has flourished in the last couple of years, the former and Max Verstappen have known each other for close to a decade.When Max Verstappen spoke about his dynamic with Martin GarrixRed Bull driver Max Verstappen previously stated that he and Martin Garrix were &quot;normal&quot; around each other and did not think of themselves as role models when hanging out together.Speaking with Formule1.nl in 2023, Verstappen said:&quot;We don't really think about that. We both do our thing. And if you are normal and act normal, you can talk well about things you encounter along the way, then that of course helps you to deal with everything.&quot;And having the good people around you is of course very important. People who keep you down to earth. Both of us are fortunate enough to have those people around.&quot;Martin Garrix also shares a friendly equation with Verstappen's ex-teammate and former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.