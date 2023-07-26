Max Verstappen looking forward to racing on his “favourite track on the F1 calendar”‬

It's Sprint Race Weekend at Spa-Francorchamps and championship leader, Max Verstappen is looking forward to a "chaotic" weekend ahead.

Last time when rain was forecasted in Spa during a race day was in 2021, the race was red flagged only after only three laps, two behind safety car. Only half points were awarded to the top 10. Verstappen won the red flagged race, followed by George Russell for William and Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes AMG.

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary

Max Verstappen is currently leading his teammate Sergio Perez by 110 points. He is heading into the Belgian Grand Prix Weekend after extending Red Bull's victory streak.

After the double podium in Hungary, Red Bull surpassed McLaren's record of most consecutive wins by a team in a season. In the 11 races that took place so far, Verstappen alone has six fastest laps.

"I’m looking forward to the Sprint race in Belgium." Verstappen (via Verstappen.com)

"It looks like it’s going to be quite a rainy weekend so we’ll see what impact that’ll have as it always makes it a bit more interesting and chaotic. Spa is of course my favourite track on the calendar so I’m looking forward to racing there and seeing the fans, it should be a fun weekend," he added.

Verstappen has back-to-back victories in Spa in 2021 and 2022 and will be looking forward to adding another to make it a hattrick wins in the same circuit. Spa-Francorchamps will hold the third sprint race of the 2023 season.

Max Verstappen cannot wait to get his next victory

Max Verstappen took his 44th career victory during the Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend. He said he cannot wait to get his 45th victory.

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary

"Hopefully, I don’t stay on 44. That would be terrible," he said during the post-race interview.

RedBull and Verstappen are having a very dominant season so far with back-to-back podiums and victories. Right now, they seem untouchable by their rivals on the grid.

Verstappen also stated that all these victories doesn't come easily and the team works very hard to get such a tremendous result every weekend.