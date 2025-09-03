Max Verstappen makes his stance clear on F1 potentially replacing his home race

Max Verstappen has aired his stance on the looming Formula 1 calendar change, with the Dutch Grand Prix set to drop off the F1 schedule. The four-time world champion sent a clear message to the FIA about what he would want to replace the Zandvoort circuit when it leaves the calendar.

The Red Bull Racing driver, who witnessed the Dutch Grand Prix return to the calendar in 2021, was quizzed about its imminent exit after the 2026 campaign. Verstappen, who made the Zandvoort track a successful hunting ground over time, stressed how he doesn't really mind if Formula 1 continues in his home country, as long as the circuit brought in to replace Zandvoort is not a street track.

“As long as we don’t add another street circuit, then I am happy,” Max Verstappen said during his media interaction ahead of the 2025 edition of the event.

The concerns of Max Verstappen are not unfounded. In recent years, the Formula 1 calendar has witnessed the introduction of several street circuits on the calendar. More recently, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, in Imola, was replaced by the Madrid Grand Prix, which has its circuit created around the streets of Madrid for the 2026 F1 season.

The 2023 season also witnessed the addition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is also a street race. Also in the 2022 and 2021 seasons, the Miami Grand Prix and the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, both street races, were added to the F1 calendar. However, the 2024 season witnessed the return of the Chinese Grand Prix, which is an orthodox circuit.

Max Verstappen names circuit that should remain on the F1 calendar

Earlier, Max Verstappen had identified a list of race circuits that should stay on the Formula 1 calendar permanently. The 27-year-old stressed in June how important motorsport culture needs to be retained in a few countries.

The four-time world champion, who spoke to Dutch outlet Formule 1 Magazine, also highlighted the need for a few circuits to be granted a separate status on the F1 calendar.

“Ultimately, you hope that a motorsport culture will also develop in those countries.”

“But if it were up to me, the calendar would look very different and also have fewer races. Circuits that, in my opinion, deserve a ‘separate status’ and always belong on the calendar, purely on sporting grounds, are Spa-Francorchamps, Zandvoort, Silverstone, Imola, Suzuka, and Brazil.”

The 2025 Formula 1 calendar features a mix of traditional circuits and street tracks, with 15 races scheduled at permanent venues and the other nine at street circuits. This balance is poised to undergo a change with the Madrid Grand Prix set to replace the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from the 2026 season.

