Max Verstappen may have broken Red Bull contract with Brazil mess, suspects former F1 driver

Former Formula 1 driver Hans-Joachim Stuck believes that Max Verstappen could have possibly breached his Red Bull Racing contract at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix, where the double world champion ignored team orders.

At a critical point in the championship for Sergio Perez, after both Verstappen and Red Bull had successfully secured the Drivers' and Constructors' Championship titles, the Dutchman was asked to give his team-mate a position that could significantly improve his prospects of finishing second, ahead of Charles Leclerc, at the end of the year. However, the Dutchman refused to do so.

The 71-year-old Stuck believes that this was a display of "lack of discipline" by Verstappen and stated that the team's orders must be followed "unconditionally" as per the contracts signed by the driver.

Speaking to Eurosport, Stuck said:

“From my point of view, it had to do with a lack of discipline. The first commandment in Formula 1 is to follow the team's instructions unconditionally, because the drivers have signed a contract.”

“They’re both pretty grown-up individuals and they both have an open relationship with each other. So when if ever there is an issue, it gets discussed, it gets put on the table and you talk it through.”

However, he added that he expects the two Red Bull drivers to continue having an amicable relationship as team-mates in the future. He said:

“I think communication is always the best way to deal with any issue and you know, Sergio is an experienced guy, he’s been around a long time. He’s a very rounded guy and Max [is] very much a straight shooter as well, and the two of them have always enjoyed a decent relationship and I just see that continuing.”

Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1 #BrazilGP Verstappen was told to let Perez through if he couldn't pass Alonso. He couldn't pass Alonso, but didn't let his team-mate through #F1 Verstappen was told to let Perez through if he couldn't pass Alonso. He couldn't pass Alonso, but didn't let his team-mate through #F1 #BrazilGP

Despite the angry comments made by both drivers at the end of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Red Bull confirmed that the matter had been addressed privately and that both drivers were on the same page at the end of the day.

Max Verstappen "similar" to Nelson Piquet, says girlfriend Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet pose for a photo at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Brazilian model Kelly Piquet believes that her boyfriend Max Verstappen is similar to her father and three-time world champion Nelson Piquet. She praised the Red Bull Racing driver for his humility, emphasizing his ability to go after exactly what he wants.

In an interview with Vogue, Kelly drew parallels between Verstappen and her father. She said:

"He [Max Verstappen] remains so humble; he has both feet firmly on the ground. What I really like is that he knows what he wants, and he is not afraid to say it. He is confident and not interested in fame or material things. We have a lot in common; (we're) are bon vivants. I realise more and more how similar he is to my father."

Speaking about her family's involvement in racing over the years, she added:

"I was always very involved in my brother's career. I've experienced the ups and downs, seen what pressure does to someone. This world is so familiar to me. I know what those guys go through,"

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have reportedly been in a relationship since 2020.

Poll : 0 votes