Max Verstappen names 1 track he'd love to add to existing F1 schedule

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen recently said that he would like to see the Mugello Circuit in Florence, Italy, being permanently added to the F1 calendar.

In a recent appearance on the Talking Bull podcast, Verstappen advocated for the addition of the Mugello Circuit to the F1 calendar. The Dutchman stated that the track's fast corners make it a pleasurable drive in an F1 car. He said (via Planet Sport):

"For me, Mugello stands out because of the track layout. There are so many fast corners, and in an F1 car, it's so nice."

The Mugello Circuit, located in Italy, is owned by Scuderia Ferrari, who use it for F1 testing. The length of the circuit is 5.245 km and features 15 turns. It has only been used once for an official F1 race, hosting Ferrari's 1000th Formula 1 Grand Prix in September 2020.

Max Verstappen's race at the circuit ended in the first-lap due to a collision involving multiple cars. Lewis Hamilton grabbed the victory in his Mercedes on that occasion.

Max Verstappen talks about why he dislikes street circuits in F1

Out of the 24 Grands Prix in the 2024 season of F1, eight will be held on street circuits. Verstappen has been vocal about his dislike for street circuits in the past.

About the Las Vegas GP, the three-time world champion said that it was 99% show and 1% racing. Despite it proving to be one of the most entertaining races of the 2023 season, Verstappen feels that F1 cars do not belong on street circuits. While speaking to The Telegraph last month, he said:

"In terms of circuits, for me real tracks are always more fun to drive. People can say what they want about street circuits. But at the end of the day, that’s not where a Formula One car belongs."

The Dutchman added that the sport needs more focus from the management and the drivers, regarding which he talked to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"I’ve told Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO]. I think it’s very important that drivers speak to them about keeping the real racing in. And that it’s not all about the outside show. We need to focus on the sport itself."

Despite Max Verstappen's opposition, there have been reports of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya being replaced by yet another street circuit in Madrid, which could become the new Spanish GP.