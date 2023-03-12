Max Verstappen is the new Ayrton Senna of this F1 generation, according to former McLaren coordinator

Max Verstappen has been termed the new Ayrton Senna by former McLaren coordinator Jo Ramirez. The Red Bull driver has been in the ascendancy since winning his first world championship in 2021. He dominated the 2022 F1 season and won as many as 15 races. This season as well, Max Verstappen has started on the right foot and won the first race of the season in Bahrain.

In all likelihood, Max Verstappen does appear to be the favorite to win the title again this season with Ferrari and Mercedes on shaky grounds.

Talking about Max Verstappen, Ramirez termed the Red Bull driver as the one who has taken the role of Ayrton Senna. He told as.com:

"The safest. The guy is very good. He has taken the role of Ayrton Senna in modern F1 and with that car, that team and Adrian Newey he is almost unstoppable. Checo is very good too but he lacks the killer instinct that Max has."

Fastest Pitstop @FastestPitStop



“He has taken the role of Ayrton Senna in modern F1 and with that car, that team and Adrian Newey, he is almost unstoppable.”



#F1 #Formula1 #Verstappen #Senna Former McLaren coordinator Jo Ramirez believes that Max Verstappen is the Ayrton Senna of this generation:“He has taken the role of Ayrton Senna in modern F1 and with that car, that team and Adrian Newey, he is almost unstoppable.” Former McLaren coordinator Jo Ramirez believes that Max Verstappen is the Ayrton Senna of this generation: “He has taken the role of Ayrton Senna in modern F1 and with that car, that team and Adrian Newey, he is almost unstoppable.” #F1 #Formula1 #Verstappen #Senna

RBR Daily @RedBullUpdates 🗣️ | Former McLaren coordinator Jo Ramirez believes that Max Verstappen is the new Ayrton Senna of this generation



“He has taken the role of Ayrton Senna in modern F1 and with that car, that team and Adrian Newey, he is almost unstoppable.” 🗣️ | Former McLaren coordinator Jo Ramirez believes that Max Verstappen is the new Ayrton Senna of this generation“He has taken the role of Ayrton Senna in modern F1 and with that car, that team and Adrian Newey, he is almost unstoppable.” https://t.co/wkHjm5Nrmy

Talking about Red Bull, Ramirez felt that the team looks unbeatable at the moment and unless they face any setbacks, they are not going to lose. He said:

"If they do not suffer technical setbacks or an accident, yes. They are in another galaxy and now a circuit arrives (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia) in which they are going to fly. His supremacy is going to leave us speechless."

"They are very fast in the fast corners and they are going to be much better than the rest. In addition, the fight between Max and Checo will benefit them even more to continue improving."

Max Verstappen will be hoping for a strong race weekend at Jeddah

F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain

The Red Bull driver will be going back to Jeddah this season, a track where he won last season with a lot of confidence. The car looks much more balanced than it was in 2022. Last season, the car was more dependent on the straight-line efficiency to extract performance, while this season, the car is great in every circumstance.

Compare that to Ferrari, a car that tends to make up most of the time on the straights, and it is clear that the advantage is on the side of Red Bull. Max Verstappen will be hoping to build on his win in Bahrain and extend his lead at the top of the championship standings. Having said that, with so many unknowns still yet to be unlocked, it remains to be seen how the second race will unfold.

Poll : 0 votes