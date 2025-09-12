Max Verstappen Nurburgring escapades: All you need to know

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen is all set to showcase his skills in the seventh round of the 2025 Nürburgring Langstrecken-Series (NLS) this weekend. It is believed that he will hit the track in a Porsche GT4 CS to amass enough points to secure a Nordschleife license.

NLS is a long-distance sports car championship that exclusively races on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. It is a 24,358 km layout that combines the Nordschleife and the shorter sprint layout of Nurburgring.

The 2025 NLS season has 10 rounds, and the upcoming weekend constitutes a double header. Round 7, the 65th ADAC ACAS Cup (September 13), will be followed up by Round eight, the 64th ADAC Reinoldus-Langstreckenrennen (September 14).

Max Verstappen to drive Porsche Cayman GT4 CS for an A Permit

Red Bull star Max Verstappen will drive the Porsche Cayman GT4 on Saturday. However, it is reported that his main goal is to secure an A Permit to race on Sunday with Emil Frey Racing, driving a Ferrari 296 GT3.

In line with driving the Porsche Cayman GT4, it produces 425 hp at a weight of 1,315kg, and gives a power-to-weight ratio of 3.1kg per hp. This is significantly below the minimum 4.2kg per hp limit that a first-time Nordschleife participant is allowed to drive.

By doing his duties on Saturday and securing two classified results by competing in two different Lionspeed GT4 Caymans, Verstappen will secure an A permit to race in the GT3 category, which he currently cannot do with an entry-level license.

Additionally, the reason for Verstappen having to go through hoops to secure the license is because of the DMSB Permit Nordschleife (DPN). It has two stages, and the drivers having the higher-level Permit A are allowed to race in cars with a power-to-weight ratio below 4.2kg/hp.

Max Verstappen drove in an official NLS test in May

The upcoming adventure driving at Nurburgring Nordschleife is not the first time Max Verstappen has driven in the NLS Series. In May, he drove in an official test organised by the series ahead of its Round 3 on May 10.

However, to keep things private, Verstappen back then drove under the name 'Franz Hermann'. It was on the side of his car. In 2024, he showered praise on the Nurburgring race track and talked about the idea of competing in the NLS Series.

"The Nurburgring Nordschleife is one of my absolute favourite race tracks, and I hope that in a few years, I can also compete here with a real GT3." Via Crash.

With Max Verstappen all set to be a major attraction at the Nurburgring-based NLS series, the fans can catch the action of Saturday's 65th ADAC ACAS Cup and Sunday's Round 10 on Motorsport.TV livestream.

