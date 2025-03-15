Max Verstappen offers savage McLaren can't afford him rebuttal amidst rumors of Zak Brown's approach

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen savagely pointed out that McLaren could not afford him after the Woking-based outfit's CEO Zak Brown claimed that he had spoken to the former's management. The Dutch driver's future with the Austrian team has been under a cloud ever since the reports of an internal power struggle within the organization started to emerge in early 2024.

However, the reports of a supposed struggle have died down ever since but rumors of Verstappen's possible move away from Milton Keynes have continued to rage on. McLaren CEO Zak Brown recently revealed to De Telegraaf that he had spoken to Max Verstappen's management ahead of the 2025 season to enquire about his future.

However, speaking with ViaPlay, the Red Bull driver refused the American's claims and gave a savage reply on the subject, saying:

“He didn’t, he didn’t call me. But I think that didn’t last long. When he knew how much he would have to pay it was over immediately.”

When he was asked about the amount he would cost for the British team, Verstapen simply replied:

"A lot!"

Zak Brown decided to renew Oscar Piastri's already long contract by offering him another multi-year extension with a substantial hike in his annual salary.

McLaren CEO comments on Max Verstappen's potential move away from Red Bull

Despite getting advances rejected, McLaren CEO Zak Brown was adamant that Max Verstappen would move away from Red Bull at the end of the 2025 season and join Mercedes for the new engine regulations.

Speaking with The Telegraph, the 53-year-old chief executive reflected on the reigning four-time F1 world champion's future and said:

“Oh I think he’ll leave at the end of this year. Most likely to Merc [Mercedes]. There’s been talk of Aston Martin, too, with Adrian Newey joining. But as great as Adrian is – and he’s the greatest ever – you need a whole team around you. You need the culture. That takes time. If I was betting, I’d bet on Merc."

He further extended on his reasons and added:

"In the last 10 years, they’ve won the championship seven or eight times. Last year they won five races. They have stability. We know Toto likes him. And I think we all feel HPP is best equipped on the power unit side heading into the new engine regulations next year. Plus, George is out of contract at the end of this season and Kimi will be on a series of one-years.”

While both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are out of contract at the end of this year, Max Verstappen has a long-term contract with the Austrian team until the end of the 2028 season with no reports of a release clause.

