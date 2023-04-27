Max Verstappen one of two drivers Haas boss would like to bring to the team, but who is the second?

Max Verstappen is the driver that every team wants. Guenther Steiner recently revealed the two drivers he would pick to drive for the American team.

The Haas team boss sat down during the SkySportsF1 podcast and stated his reasons for choosing Max Verstappen.

Steiner is more interested in a number of highly good racers who have many more years in them. One of them is, of course, the defending double world champion Max Verstappen, who seems certain to add a third trophy to his collection by the end of the year.

"It will be controversial but I can be open about it because they are not coming to drive for me anyway. I think it will be Max. Max, for sure, and either Charles or George Russell" he said.

He continued:

"Max at the moment is the driver which talent wise and mentally wise is just peak, he can do anything with the car. His talent is very high."

In the same podcast, Steiner stated that he would not sign Lewis if that were an option for him. Hamilton, 38, has won more races than anybody else in Formula One history, and the British driver also boasts a slew of other records. Haas, on the other hand, has failed to win a race since entering the grid in 2016.

"I wouldn't say Lewis because he's getting on with age but there is another one which he is very good. This is Fernando. I mean, the guy is over 40 and, man, he knows how to drive."

Steiner has to handle a legitimate contract issue this year, back in the real world. Kevin Magnussen is in his second season at Haas and had some incredible highs last season.

However, the team manager was also upset with the Dane because he believed Mick Schumacher was not pushing the former teammate hard enough.

Max Verstappen predicts a 'chaotic' sprint in Baku

The first of six sprints will take place in Baku in 2023, and given how condensed the Azerbaijan circuit is, it will be difficult for the teams to compete.

Max Verstappen is one of the people who is most critical of both the sprint format and the choice to have one in Baku, but he will still be going for maximum points this weekend to keep up his title challenge.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which includes the first sprint race of the year, is expected to be "chaotic" this weekend, according to Max Verstappen, who claimed he won't be shocked if that happens.

Not only is it the first sprint race of the year, but a new format that was approved on Tuesday will also be used for the first time. There is now only one practice session on Friday morning, and a separate qualifying session is used to determine both the race grid and the sprint grid.

