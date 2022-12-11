Max Verstappen opens up on why his 2022 F1 title is 'better and more rewarding' than the 2021 title

Max Verstappen feels that his second title triumph in the 2022 F1 season was better and more rewarding than his first title win in 2021. The 2021 F1 season featured Verstappen in a year-long battle with Lewis Hamilton, with the fate of the championship coming down to the race director's call that worked in the Red Bull driver's way.

The season also witnessed significant acrimony on both sides, with Max Verstappen fighting against Lewis Hamilton on track while the Mercedes and Red Bull team bosses traded barbs regularly in the media. The second title battle was more straightforward as Verstappen won the title with a few races to spare.

Not only that, but he also beat the record for the most wins in a season by a driver. The previous record of 13 wins in a season held by Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher was surpassed as Verstappen scored 15 wins this season.

When questioned about which title he preferred over the two, the Red Bull driver went for the title win this season as he told RacingNews365:

"The emotions are very different, but I think they should be different, because your whole life you aim for one particular goal, and that's to become a world champion. The first one is always very emotional once you achieve it, but this year's been very different. I do think we were more competitive this year, and also I think more enjoyable with the way we were performing as a whole team. You know, we want the Drivers' and the Constructors', we had a lot of victories as a team, so I would say this one is better and more rewarding."

The first was very emotional: Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen further added that both of his title victories were very different. While the first title was very emotional for him, the second title was very enjoyable. He said:

"They're both very different. I couldn't choose because the first one was very emotional. I would not want to swap that out for this year's. Maybe if I had a third, then I can choose! This year has been really, really enjoyable. Last year was the first time that I was in a fight to win a title, so that was the first time you get that kind of experience, [but] I cannot choose [between the two]."

Verstappen will be defending his title next season against a rejuvenated Mercedes and Ferrari. It will be interesting to see how that battle unfolds.

