Max Verstappen owes a lot to Red Bull, claims Oliver Mintzlaff

Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff is confident of Max Verstappen honoring his existing contract with the team until the 2028 season. The CEO believes that the four-time world champion owes his success to the energy drink-based team, and it is expected for Verstappen to stay together with Red Bull in difficult times.

Since the second half of the 2024 season, Red Bull has witnessed a downward trajectory in terms of performance. At the 2025 Bahrain GP, the team hit rock bottom as Verstappen finished P6 after a troublesome race.

Soon after, rumors of his exit from Red Bull made headlines. According to reports, though Verstappen has a contract in motion until 2028, certain exit clauses could allow him to move away by the end of the season.

Amid raging speculations, Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has come forward to clear the team's stand. He has claimed that Max Verstappen is loyal to Red Bull and, in fact, owes his success to the team. Talking to De Telegraaf, the CEO said:

"We have benefited enormously from Max, the best driver in the world. But the truth is that he also owes a lot to Red Bull."

He added:

"Of course we are in a difficult phase, but I don't have the feeling that Max is doubting himself because of it. As long as the mentality is there that we want to build the best car in the world, he will work with us. That is the only way we can be successful again. And we will do that. A long-term collaboration also means that you stay together in difficult times."

During the Saudi Arabian GP media day in Jeddah, Verstappen refused to address any question related to the future in depth. He turned his focus on the task at hand, which is to help Red Bull improve the car.

Red Bull CEO expects Max Verstappen to finish his career at Red Bull

Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen joined Red Bull as a teenager after Helmut Marko identified his talent. From 2021 to 2024, he transformed into a beast, winning four titles back-to-back.

While the 2025 season has been a rocky ride for him, Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff does not see the Dutch driver abandoning the team anytime soon. In fact, he expects Verstappen to finish his career with the Bulls.

Talking to De Telegraaf, Oliver said:

"I am convinced that Max will continue with us the long journey he has made so far with Red Bull. Max will also drive for us in 2026. It is not without reason that he previously signed a contract until 2028, and he has also recently made his position clear. Max once told me that he started his career at Red Bull and that he would like to finish it there. As far as I know, nothing has changed in that regard."

This year, Max Verstappen, who is gunning for his fifth title, has won a single race in Japan. With 69 points in four races, he is placed in third position in the championship standings.

