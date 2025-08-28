Max Verstappen and Penelope Kvyat feature on Kelly Piquet's 4-word social media post

Max Verstappen and Penelope were featured on Kelly Piquet's social media post, as the couple enjoyed their last leg of the F1 summer break in a small village in Portugal. In the array of images she posted, they could be seen celebrating, spending time with friends, and swimming in the lakes.The Formula 1 summer break is an essential time off for drivers in the middle of the season as they get to spend time with their families and loved ones. Max Verstappen, who recently became a father this year after his partner, Kelly Piquet, gave birth to their daughter Lily, spent ample time with his family. While he isn't fairly active on social media, Piquet regularly shares updates from her life, as she did once again from Portugal.Both Max and Kelly could be spotted in the pictures she posted from Comporta, accompanied by Penelope, Piquet's elder daughter.&quot;Once upon a comporta,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostF1 is set to take off once again at the end of this week, as the grid heads to the Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Prix. While Verstappen hasn't been a very strong contender for wins this season lately, he is expected to deliver a strong performance at his home race.Max Verstappen prepared to take on the track after F1 summer breakMax Verstappen has faced quite a challenge attempting to compete at the top with the pace of the RB21. The car has remained quite uncompetitive in recent races, and the Dutchman hasn't won since the Grand Prix in Imola earlier.Heading into Zandvoort, however, Verstappen is prepared. He mentioned that the race will be special for him, considering all the fans who will join to support him around the track.&quot;It has been a good summer break, relaxing and spending time with family and friends. It was good to recharge and reset and we head straight to Zandvoort for the first race back,&quot; he said (via GPBlog).He then revealed that he will bring special merchandise to pay tribute to his fans.&quot;As my home race it is always a special race for me; the atmosphere is amazing and we always have such great support. Driving past a sea of orange when you are racing is an incredible feeling and I am looking forward to being back. To mark this, I will be wearing my Orange Lion helmet, special cap and boots.&quot;This is seemingly the last Dutch GP Max Verstappen will race on. The circuit hasn't been renewed for the 2026 F1 season, as the management already signed a deal for the Madrid GP.