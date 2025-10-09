Max Verstappen picks 15x F1 champions as his first frontrunner prediction in 2026

Max Verstappen has picked Mercedes as the team that he expects to be at the front in 2026. The 2026 F1 season is going to feature a completely new set of regulations when it comes to the chassis and power unit side. Instead of the current power unit arrangement that features an 80-20 split, the 2026 F1 regulations would have close to a 50-50 split.

To add to this, we're looking at the return of active aerodynamics, a technology that has not been a part of the sport for decades now. When it comes to the power unit side of things, Red Bull is building its own power unit for 2026 with RBPT. It is a major step for the team, and at least at an initial stage, it is expected to struggle as it gets the teething issues out of the way.

At the same time, Mercedes has been touted as a favorite by many paddock insiders, citing the track record that the team has in the sport. Talking to Sky Germany, Max Verstappen, a driver who has been linked with the German team and seen with team boss Toto Wolff during the summer break, has also picked the Brackley-based squad to be at the front. He told Sky Deutschland.

"year won’t be easy with our own engine, of course. That’s a new risk for Red Bull, but they also took that risk by entering Formula 1, and they didn’t do a bad job. It’s difficult to say. I do believe Mercedes will be at the front. They’re always there and always strong. They’re a top company. So I do believe they’ll be at the front, especially when it comes to the engine."

He added,

"We’re definitely giving it our all. I hope we’re close, but of course I don’t know. Yes. But nobody needs to know that. Yeah, that’s fine. It doesn’t matter, because I’m not going to say anything. The important thing is that we perform better."

With Max Verstappen set to have a way out of Red Bull in 2026 and a potential path to Mercedes for 2027, it is interesting to hear the Dutch driver vocalize the theory that echoes the sentiment of many in the paddock.

Max Verstappen on a potential 5th title in 2025

Max Verstappen currently faces a 63-point deficit to Oscar Piastri in the championship with just 6 races left. The Red Bull driver has closed the gap on the Australian in each of the last 3 races but is not too focused on the title battle at this moment. He says,

"I’m not that worried about it. I already have a lot of things on my mind, which I also enjoy. I just show up at the circuit and do my best. Maybe there’s a chance. I’m trying to make the most of it, but I’m not worried about it."

With the next race in Austin, it would be interesting to see what approach Verstappen has when it comes to the title battle.

