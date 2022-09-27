"The car really seems to work at every track"- Max Verstappen 'pleased' with Red Bull's progress in 2022 F1 season

Max Verstappen is very happy with his RB18 this year. Red Bull have won 12 out of 16 races so far this season. Verstappen is on a five-race win streak and is predicted to break the all-time single-season race win record. The current record is 13 race wins in a season set by Sebastian Vettel in 2013 and Michael Schumacher in 2004. Verstappen has already won 11 races and has six more to go this season.

Verstappen told the media after winning his 31st career F1 Grand Prix at Monza last month how pleased he was with the car this season. He said:

"It's amazing what we are experiencing within the team. I think we are having an amazing year, and it's important to enjoy it as well. We've had a lot of different challenges at different kinds of tracks. Now the car really seems to work at every track. We are extremely pleased."

Max Verstappen is also leading his team to a first constructors title since 2013. Red Bull are leading the championship with 545 points, 139 points ahead of second-placed Ferrari.

Verstappen himself is leading the drivers' championship by a huge margin. The Dutchman has accumulated 335 points in 16 races, 116 points ahead of Charles Leclerc in second.

The Dutchman has attributed his success this season to the consistency of his car. Red Bull's RB18 has performed really well on any surface this year. Ferrari are superior in terms of one-lap performances but Red Bull are faster over the duration of a race.

Ferrari have started on pole in 10 out of 16 races but have won only four. Red Bull, on the other hand, have gotten pole only four times this season but have won 12 races. Max Verstappen is on the cusp of winning his second world championship. The Dutchman could potentially win it all in Singapore this Sunday.

Max Verstappen is looking strong going into Singapore

Max Verstappen has dominated the championship this season, winning races starting from positions down the grid. Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix starting 14th and the Italian Grand Prix earlier this month, starting seventh.

The flying Dutchman has his foot on the accelerator and is not looking to slow down any time soon. Although Verstappen stood on the podium the last time F1 came to race in Singapore, it is a track that usually suits Ferrari and Mercedes.

