Max Verstappen pulls back the curtain on struggles with Red Bull that prevented a better qualifying for F1 Belgian GP

Max Verstappen feels that the change of setup, where Red Bull added a bit more downforce to the car, seemingly hurt the balance, as he struggled to hit the sweet spot regularly. The Dutch driver's final lap saw him make an error out of turn 1, which potentially cost him P3 as Charles Leclerc pipped him in the end.

Ad

This came on the back of a strong start to the weekend, where Max Verstappen won the sprint starting from the front row. The Dutch driver had a low downforce setup for the car, which made it very fast down the straights and hence rapid in the first and third sectors.

The car was, however, losing a lot of time in the second sector because of that. While the setup helped Max Verstappen win the sprint as he held off Oscar Piastri throughout the race, Sunday is expected to feature rain, and it would have been a major gamble to go with a low downforce setup.

Ad

Trending

As a result, Red Bull added some downforce to the car for Sunday. Talking to Sky Sports, Max Verstappen revealed that the setup change ended up hurting the balance of the car for some reason. He said,

"I was actually hoping it would help the driving feeling, just may be a bit draggy, but it didn’t do that. It was just a bit more draggy and not the right balance. So it’s a bit weird and something we need to look into because it felt like that whole qualifying I couldn’t really push and around here at Spa you need the be committed on entry you want the car to rotate and I couldn’t do that. I would have liked to have started third, that was probably our position today, but Q3 didn’t come together."

Ad

Max Verstappen not ruling out fighting the McLaren duo in the wet weather

Sunday is expected to have mixed conditions at the worst, and if that is the case, then that could put an emphasis on the strategy and how cars behave in those conditions. We've had two wet weather races this season, and both have been dominated by McLaren. Max Verstappen, however, was seemingly confident that maybe they could get something done. He said,

Ad

“In the wet around here it’s always very tricky. Also we have to wait and see how much rain is going to fall. Ideally, of course, I’d like to at least be P3, Fighting the McLarens will ne very hard but anything can happen."

The driver starts the race in P4 and has won three of the last 4 races at this track. It would be interesting to see what he can achieve in the car.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More