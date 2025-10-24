Max Verstappen pushes back Helmut Marko's claim about his motivation early in the season

Max Verstappen rejected Helmut Marko's claim that the Red Bull driver lost interest in Formula 1. Pushing back the narrative, the four-time world champion came clear and stated that Formula 1 is still more "enjoyable" to him.

Recently, Marko, Red Bull Racing's top advisor, commented on Verstappen's interest in motorsport. Speaking to the media, the veteran stated that the Dutch driver grew more interested in GT Racing. However, Verstappen snubbed it.

"No, I don't," Verstappen confirmed at the Mexico City GP. “Of course it's more enjoyable coming to the race weekends like this than knowing that you don't have a chance to win. But I know for myself that when I sit in the car I will always try to maximise everything that I have and I give it everything. So even if I'm fighting for P4 or even a P9, I will always try to get the best out of it."

In recent times, Verstappen has been trying his luck in Endurance Racing while he was on a break from the F1 schedule. However, as per the Dutch driver, his first priority is still Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport.

Currently, Max Verstappen is competing in his 11th year in Formula 1 and is aiming to grab his fifth consecutive F1 title. After 19 races and four sprints, he is trailing Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the championship by 40 points and 26 points.

Max Verstappen justified his interest in GT Racing

Max Verstappen touched upon why he holds a great interest in GT Racing currently. The Red Bull star has been going all in at this category of motorsport, and has his reason behind it. Speaking to the media, here's what the reigning champion said:

Max Verstappen drives in the Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, U.S.A., on October 19, 2025 - Source: Getty

"Allowing me to do other stuff, this has been planned already for a long time so it's not that this has suddenly come on the radar because these things have to be planned well in advance and the preparation for it as well so that it allowed me this year to compete myself in real life."

"Yeah, that was the first opportunity but I've been doing this also offline a lot, even racing during F1 weekends online so there's nothing really that has changed in terms of how professional I approach my race weekends," he further added.

Earlier, Verstappen confirmed that he wanted to try Endurance Racing full-time following his retirement from Formula 1. It will be interesting to see if he can add another feather to his already illustrated hat in the world of motorsport.

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More