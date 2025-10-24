Max Verstappen pushes back Helmut Marko's claim about his motivation early in the season

Max Verstappen rejected Helmut Marko's claim that the Red Bull driver lost interest in Formula 1. Pushing back the narrative, the four-time world champion came clear and stated that Formula 1 is still more "enjoyable" to him.
Recently, Marko, Red Bull Racing's top advisor, commented on Verstappen's interest in motorsport. Speaking to the media, the veteran stated that the Dutch driver grew more interested in GT Racing. However, Verstappen snubbed it.
"No, I don't," Verstappen confirmed at the Mexico City GP. “Of course it's more enjoyable coming to the race weekends like this than knowing that you don't have a chance to win. But I know for myself that when I sit in the car I will always try to maximise everything that I have and I give it everything. So even if I'm fighting for P4 or even a P9, I will always try to get the best out of it."
In recent times, Verstappen has been trying his luck in Endurance Racing while he was on a break from the F1 schedule. However, as per the Dutch driver, his first priority is still Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport.
Currently, Max Verstappen is competing in his 11th year in Formula 1 and is aiming to grab his fifth consecutive F1 title. After 19 races and four sprints, he is trailing Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the championship by 40 points and 26 points.
Max Verstappen justified his interest in GT Racing
Max Verstappen touched upon why he holds a great interest in GT Racing currently. The Red Bull star has been going all in at this category of motorsport, and has his reason behind it. Speaking to the media, here's what the reigning champion said:
"Allowing me to do other stuff, this has been planned already for a long time so it's not that this has suddenly come on the radar because these things have to be planned well in advance and the preparation for it as well so that it allowed me this year to compete myself in real life."
"Yeah, that was the first opportunity but I've been doing this also offline a lot, even racing during F1 weekends online so there's nothing really that has changed in terms of how professional I approach my race weekends," he further added.
Earlier, Verstappen confirmed that he wanted to try Endurance Racing full-time following his retirement from Formula 1. It will be interesting to see if he can add another feather to his already illustrated hat in the world of motorsport.