Max Verstappen on how qualifying and races are a 'bit different' on street tracks

Max Verstappen recently explained how qualifying and the main race on street tracks are quite different from other permanent tracks. The Dutchman finished second in Friday's qualifying session for the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP, while Charles Leclerc of Ferrari took the pole position.

Speaking at the drivers' press conference after the qualifying session, Verstappen explained how the tires behave on a street track and how drivers are able to push more during qualifying compared to the race. The Dutchman admitted that he had not learned or grasped much from the qualifying session, saying:

"Well, in qualifying, not so much. I mean, I think the race is a bit different, you know. You cannot attack like you do in qualifying, and also the way the car behaves on the tires is completely different. So, you know, on street circuits like this, I think qualifying and the race are quite different."

Max Verstappen: "We have good race pace, so starting 2nd in Sunday's race is okay! Looking forward to the rest of the weekend here in Baku"

Verstappen summed up his qualifying session, stating how it was tough for him to put a proper lap around the Baku street circuit. Though he will start the main race from second position, he is not too dejected by the qualifying result and is confident in Red Bull's race pace. The Dutchman stated:

"It's not bad. I mean, it's better than last! No, I mean, it's been alright. It's just, it's tough to put the whole lap together around here. And yeah, also, the last run in Q3 was maybe not the cleanest."

He concluded:

"But I mean, at the end of the day, it's also not really bad for us. I mean, we know that we have a quick race car and, yeah, we have to try and of course use that, mainly on Sunday."

Charles Leclerc surprised to beat Max Verstappen and sit on pole in the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

Charles Leclerc was surprised to beat Max Verstappen and stick it on pole in Friday's qualifying session in the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP. After a horrendous weekend in Australia, the Monagasque was not expecting to start the race from P1 in Baku. In his post-session interview in Parc-Ferme with Mark Webber for Sky Sports, Leclerc said:

"For sure I am surprised. I mean, we came into the weekend thinking it will be a great weekend if we are in front of Aston (Martin) and Mercedes in qualifying and at the end, we are on pole so it's a really good surprise. We must not forget that our race car is still behind the Red Bulls. So, it's going to be difficult to keep the lead but that's the target and I am really really happy with the lap."

Charles Leclerc

"First pole of the season, it feels really good and the lap was [great]. The feeling with the car was really good too, proud"

Despite getting pole position, the Ferrari driver is well aware that his fight is not with Red Bull but with Aston Martin and Mercedes. Though he will be looking to keep the lead as long as possible, the 25-year-old will not look to sabotage his entire race by trying to defend the faster Red Bull cars behind him.

