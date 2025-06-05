Max Verstappen races against multiple different types of motorsports vehicles during Red Bull’s new launch

Red Bull Racing’s recent launch took a thrilling turn as Max Verstappen went head-to-head against several drivers from various motorsport disciplines. The Formula 1 champion was one of several racers in attendance as the Austrian outfit launched its renovated hangar.

The Red Bull team, which recently celebrated the renovation of its architectural landmark at Salzburg airport, marked the grand event with several of its challengers across all of its participating racing series, heralding the runway and taking a sprint in their respective vehicles. Verstappen, who was in the RB7 challenger, also took part before capping it off with an impressive doughnut display in the F1 machinery for the on-watching fans at the event.

Beyond the racing spectacle, which took place on the runway of Salzburg airport, the Red Bull event also featured several acts and performances from some of its drivers from other racing series, including its freestyle cyclists who lit up the scene with their performances on bicycles. According to details provided by the Red Bull Hangar Instagram page, the renovated hangar is set to be made accessible to the public from June 7 onwards.

Shifting attention to the actual on-track action, Max Verstappen, on his part, will also be eyeing some vital points as he aims to close the gap on the McLaren team in his pursuit of his fifth Drivers' Championship.

Max Verstappen reacts after participating in Red Bull hangar launch

Max Verstappen reacted following his participation in the launch of the renovated Red Bull Racing Hangar ceremony. The Dutch driver took time to share his thoughts with the media following the event.

The four-time Formula 1 champion detailed how pleasing it was to have several drivers from different disciplines go head to head on the airstrip.

“I think the cool thing about today is that so many, like different kinds of motorsports, came together, or sports in general, and then to do a drag race all together with all these different kinds of cars I think is very cool to witness," Verstappen said while sharing his thoughts in a video posted by Red Bull Racing on Instagram.

Actually, in F1 back in the day, they would do a lot of straight-line testing on airfields, but for me it was the first time driving myself on an airport with a Formula 1 car.”

With the grand opening event now concluded, Max Verstappen will shift his focus to the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix event to record a victory. The 27-year-old driver witnessed his recent outing at the Spanish GP marred by a late penalty he received following a collision with Mercedes AMG driver George Russell. The incident saw Verstappen miss out on a possible podium finish and end the race in 10th place.

