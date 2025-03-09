Max Verstappen reacts to Kelly Piquet's latest IG post

Max Verstappen dropped a heart in the comment section of his girlfriend Kelly Piquet's latest Instagram picture. The Brazilian model shared images from her trip to Paris, where she attended the Nina Ricci Fall Winter 25 fashion show.

Verstappen is in the prime of his F1 career after winning four back-to-back world championships from 2021 to 2024. The Dutchman helped Red Bull Racing set an unprecedented dominance in F1 during the 2023 season, winning 22 of the 23 races on the calendar.

Meanwhile, in his personal life, Verstappen is set to embrace a big change as his longtime girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, is pregnant with the couple's first child. She recently traveled to Paris to attend the Nina Ricci Fall Winter 25 fashion show as a guest.

The Brazilian model walked on the red carpet, dressed in a black gown, and posed for the cameras before enjoying the ramp walk as a guest. She shared images from her trip on the social media platform Instagram on Saturday.

Shortly after the post was shared, Max Verstappen expressed his appreciation and love for Kelly Piquet as he dropped a heart in the comment section.

Screenshot of Max Verstappen's comment on Kelly Piquet's post [Image Source: @kellypiquet/Instagram]

The couple has been dating for over four years and reportedly lives together in Monaco. During the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Kelly announced she is pregnant with Verstappen's first child. Later, in January 2025, she revealed entering the third trimester of her pregnancy.

Amid this, Verstappen is busy preparing for the 2025 F1 season. He went to Bahrain at the end of February for the pre-season test. Moreover, with the 2025 Australian Grand Prix scheduled for March 16, he will be required to travel to Melbourne soon.

Helmut Marko opens up on the impact of fatherhood on Max Verstappen

Helmut Marko [L] Max Verstappen [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Max Verstappen, 27, is set to become a father to a newborn baby for the first time as his girlfriend Kelly Piquet is pregnant. With the 2025 F1 season around the corner, some fans claimed that the Dutchman could be distracted with his fatherhood duties.

However, Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has rubbished those concerns. Speaking to Oe24, Marko said (via GP Blog):

"Don't worry, it won't affect him. He will run his program at home as well, regardless of whether there is a child screaming."

Verstappen has some experience of raising a child, as he lives with Kelly Piquet's first daughter, Penelope. The five-year-old is the daughter of former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat, but shares a good bond with Verstappen.

Penelope was also spotted cheering for Max Verstappen during the 2024 F1 season. Last year, Red Bull lost the constructors championship to McLaren. However, Verstappen still overcame the challenges of his car, RB20, to defend his title with a lead of 63 points over rival Lando Norris.

