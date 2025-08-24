Max Verstappen reacts to Kelly Piquet's post featuring daughter Lily

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen gave an adorable reaction to his girlfriend Kelly Piquet's post featuring their daughter Lily on social media. The Dutch driver is currently enjoying his summer break with his friends and family vacationing on his newly purchased yacht, &quot;Unleash the Lion&quot;.The Dutchman's sister, Victoria Verstappen, along with Piquet, has been regularly posting pictures from their vacation on the sea on their respective social media accounts. The 27-year-old has had a tough first half of the season, given that he finds himself adrift from the title fight featuring the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.Although he has managed to record two victories and a Sprint win in the 2025 season, the reigning four-time F1 world champion has largely had no answer for the pace of the MCL39. On a personal front, it has been a life-changing year for Max Verstappen as he welcomed his first child with his girlfriend in early May, named Lily.The couple has refrained from posting pictures of the newborn's face on social media, but the 36-year-old Brazilian model and influencer has shown glimpses of Lily to her followers. On her recent social media post on Instagram, Kelly Piquet shared a series of pictures from their vacations during the summer break and wrote:&quot;My Summer Essentials 🍉👙⛱️🦀❤️‍🩹&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comments section of the post, Max Verstappen couldn't help but give an adorable reply, posting three heart emojis, which garnered over 4k likes.Snapshot of Max Verstappen's comment...credits-InstagramVerstappen has chosen to spend as much time as possible with her daughter and even flies off from the race weekends right after completing his media duties.Max Verstappen comments on bringing his daughter Lily to the paddockRed Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he was in no rush to bring his daughter Lily to the F1 paddock in the coming months.Speaking with the media in Hungary, the 65-time F1 race winner spoke about the prospect of bringing his daughter, to which he replied:&quot;My daughter? I don't know. I'm not really in a rush about that. I just want her to also have a bit of peace. It's not necessarily that I want her to be around here.&quot;On the track, the Red Bull driver was also at peace about the fact that he might not win a record-equalling fifth driver's title in a row, adding to F1.com:&quot;You also just have to accept where you're at. Yeah, we are not the quickest at the moment, but we're also not the slowest. We always want to be better, and actually that was the same when we were winning. Now we're not winning that much.&quot;We just try to focus on understanding the car a bit better, where we can find our time, because of course next year there's new regulations, but I think there's still a lot to learn also this year.&quot;Max Verstappen has dominated the current generation of regulations and has registered over 40 victories in four years in the ground-effect era of cars.