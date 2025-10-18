Max Verstappen reacts to securing pole position for F1 US GP Sprint by beating both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Max Verstappen was left feeling satisfied after securing pole position for the F1 US GP Sprint and beating both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in a straight shootout. Throughout the sprint shootout, it became clear that the battle for the top 3 was going to involve the McLaren duo and the Red Bull driver.

Ad

In both SQ1 and SQ2, we saw Lando Norris hold the edge over the pack even though both Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen were always within touching distance of the British driver. Overall, it came down to SQ3, where these 3 drivers were just in a different league compared to everyone else.

On the final push laps, it was Lando Norris who first laid down the gauntlet and put together a lap that was good enough for pole. Then came Oscar Piastri, who had a somewhat scruffy lap and would be slower than his teammate. The Australian was followed by Max Verstappen, who would go faster than the British driver and secure pole position by less than a tenth.

Ad

Trending

Looking back at his pole position, Max Verstappen admitted that it was hard work, for sure, and the sprint was going to be tough. He said,

"It’s been a nice qualifying. Throughout all the segments we were quite close, just about trying to put it all together when it matters at the end, which is not easy because you go to the soft compound with no reference really. It worked out well, but I still expect it to be a tough battle tomorrow in the Sprint, but that’s I think exactly what we want to see."

Ad

He added,

"I’m excited for tomorrow and happy with today. The wind was coming up and down, very gusty. The track is very bumpy as well, so the cars can easily step out on you in the high speed. In a qualifying like that, you have to leave a few margins here and there, but for us this has been a very good day."

Ad

Max Verstappen on his plans for the sprint

Even last season, Max Verstappen had secured a pole position in the sprint at the US GP. In the sprint, he would have a clean start and then just manage the race from there. This time around, with the temperatures being higher, tire degradation is expected to play a role. Looking forward to the sprint, the Dutch driver revealed that he was just looking to have a good start and then take it from there. He said,

Ad

"Just try to have a good start. It’s a wide turn one as well, and then I hope that we have good pace in the race, but we’ll find out tomorrow"

Max Verstappen would be followed by Lando Norris in P2 and Oscar Piastri in P3 for the sprint. The Australian would be accompanied by Nico Hulkenberg, who put his Sauber in the top 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More