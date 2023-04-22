Max Verstappen recalls the infamous 'brake magic' incident at the 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen recalled how his phone 'blew up' with messages when Lewis Hamilton suffered the infamous 'brake magic' incident at the 2021 Azerbaijan GP.

On that particular Sunday, Max Verstappen was locked in a fierce contest with Hamilton for the Drivers' Championship title, with only four points separating the two in favor of the Red Bull driver.

Verstappen appeared to be on course for a certain 25 points. However, his left-rear tire suddenly exploded while he was leading the race, resulting in a severe collision with the barrier on the main straight.

The race was red-flagged, and a standing start was conducted on lap 50, with Perez leading Hamilton. Unfortunately, Perez had a slow start, allowing Hamilton to pass him effortlessly.

However, the Mercedes driver locked up and had to take the escape road at Turn 1, causing him to fall to the back of the field while Perez went on to win the race. The final outcome was that neither championship contender was able to secure any points.

Max Verstappen recalled the incident, saying:

“And then I hear the restart. All the cars were [engine noise]. At one point I heard the guys brake, and I could hear a [high-pitched squeal] and then everyone was like, ‘Yeah!’ like this. I think Gemma [Lusty, Red Bull press officer] was with me and the phone was like [buzzing noise], like a hundred messages. I said, What happened, what happened?’ and then you [Perez] were back in the lead.”

Max Verstappen likened to Fernando Alonso by Tom Clarkson

FIA press conference host Tom Clarkson compared Max Verstappen's performance to that of Fernando Alonso during the 2005 and 2006 seasons when the Spaniard ended Michael Schumacher's reign of dominance.

Verstappen secured his second F1 world championship with relative ease in 2022, joining Alonso as a two-time champion. As of 2023, the two champions have shared every podium thus far, often complementing each other in interviews.

Clarkson noted that the two drivers have a deep mutual respect for one another. According to Clarkson, Verstappen's desire for success in the sport is akin to Alonso's in the mid-2000s when he dethroned the seemingly unstoppable Schumacher and Ferrari.

Speaking about Max Verstappen's similarities with Fernando Alonso, Clarkson told Damon Hill on the F1 Nation podcast:

"Max is Fernando Alonso of 2005/06, that’s where we’re at right now with him. And how good can he get? How can he chip away at just making himself better? And I think he does have that desire to get better as well."

With the two world champions likely to battle on track sometime this year, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

