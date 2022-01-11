"I still have positive memories" - Max Verstappen recalls time spent with 'uncle' Michael Schumacher

Max Verstappen revealed fond memories of his family spending time with Michael Schumacher and his family. The new world champion described his perception of the seven-time world champion as a child and his relationship with Schumacher's family.

Speaking to German publication Autobild, the Red Bull F1 champion said:

“I was three or four years old at the time. I just knew this was Uncle Michael, who was very nice, who was an extremely big family man. But I never saw him as a record world champion, I wasn't aware of that. You can see that in the old photos and videos that we have at home. Mick or Gina (Schumacher's daughter) was always there. It was great. I still have positive memories of those weekends today.”

The reigning world champion has fond memories of the German F1 legend as the latter was a close friend and team-mate of his father Jos Verstappen. The Dutchman also revealed having a lot of fond memories with the German champion’s children Mick and Gina.

michael schumacher with a young max verstappen, that's eight world championships in these pictures

The Dutch world champion also shared karting memories between the Schumacher and Verstappen families. The newly-crowned world champion has often been compared to the German legend by analysts and critics of the sport. The F1 world has often drawn parallels between the two champions, both from a driving and psychological standpoint.

Max Verstappen broke Michael Schumacher’s record in 2021 season

Lewis Hamilton might not have been able to overtake Michael Schumacher by winning eight titles. His title rival, however, did surpass the German’s long-standing record of claiming the maximum number of podiums in a season.

The German seven-time world champion had a record of 17 podiums in a single season, which was outdone by the 2021 world champion who claimed 18 podiums this season.

